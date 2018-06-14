<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/UJfxOuYrZf0?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/UJfxOuYrZf0?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>

Factory78tv was live at the just concluded Afrobeats Sundays (29th of January 2012) event at the Indig02 London. The sold out event was hosted by Dj Abrantee of ChoiceFm and it had performances by guest DJ's and artistes such as UK/Nigerian songstress May7ven,UK/Ghanian act Vibes Squad, Ghanian artistes Dee Moneey and headline act IcePrince (of the Oleku fame).Here are some of the fantastic live performances by the artistes on the night on F78tv. Watch below: