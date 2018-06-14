Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 Post-UTME Result Released  (Read 9544 times)

Adex4LOVE

Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 Post-UTME Result Released
« on: Sep 03, 2010, 02:34 PM »
The result of 2010/2011 Post-UTME screening exercise conducted at Kwara State Polytechnic last month has been released.

How to check your result:

Click here, enter your Registration Number and click submit to view your result.

If you need to confirm your Registration Number click here

Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 Post-UTME Result Checker
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 