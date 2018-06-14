Jun 14, 2018, 01:47 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 Post-UTME Result Released
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 Post-UTME Result Released (Read 9544 times)
Adex4LOVE
Chief InfoStrider
Posts: 459
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Adex4LOVE
N
Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 Post-UTME Result Released
«
on:
Sep 03, 2010, 02:34 PM »
The result of 2010/2011 Post-UTME screening exercise conducted at Kwara State Polytechnic last month has been released.
How to check your result:
Click
here
, enter your Registration Number and click submit to view your result.
If you need to confirm your Registration Number
click
here
Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 Post-UTME Result Checker
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 Post-UTME Result Released
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2