Author Topic: Nazis in space pack in the crowds at Berlin film fest  (Read 474 times)

MyWorld

Nazis in space pack in the crowds at Berlin film fest
« on: Feb 13, 2012, 12:05 AM »
A sci-fi black comedy about Nazis from the moon invading Planet Earth is one of the hottest tickets at the Berlin film festival, which is better known for its gritty political fare.



Nifemi donald

Re: Nazis in space pack in the crowds at Berlin film fest
« Reply #1 on: Jun 23, 2012, 06:43 PM »
Nyc one.
