Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Full List of 2012 Grammy Award Winners  (Read 603 times)

Jobbers

  • Guest
Full List of 2012 Grammy Award Winners
« on: Feb 13, 2012, 08:45 PM »
[float=left][/float] The British singer, Adele top the winners' list of 2012 Grammy Awards with six awards. The full list of winners are the following:

Record of the Year – Rolling In The Deep, Adele

Album of the Year – 21, Adele

Song of the Year – Rolling In The Deep, Adele

Best New Artist – Bon Iver

Best Pop Solo Performance –Someone Like You, Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Body And Soul , Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse

Best Pop Vocal Album – 21, Adele

Best Dance Recording ¬- Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, Skrillex

Best Dance/ Electronica Album - Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, Skrillex

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – Duets II, Tony Bennett & Various Artists

Best Rock Performance – Walk, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song – Walk, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album - Waiting Light, Foo Fighters

Best R&B Performance – Is This Love, Corinne Bailey Rae

Best R&B Song – Fool For You

Best R&B Album – F.A.M.E., Chris Brown

Best Rap Performance – Otis, Jay-Z and Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance – Mean, Taylor Swift

Best Country Song – Mean, Taylor Swift

Best Short Form Music Video – Adele
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 