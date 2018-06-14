[float=left][/float] The British singer, Adele top the winners' list of 2012 Grammy Awards with six awards. The full list of winners are the following:Record of the Year – Rolling In The Deep, AdeleAlbum of the Year – 21, AdeleSong of the Year – Rolling In The Deep, AdeleBest New Artist – Bon IverBest Pop Solo Performance –Someone Like You, AdeleBest Pop Duo/Group Performance – Body And Soul , Tony Bennett & Amy WinehouseBest Pop Vocal Album – 21, AdeleBest Dance Recording ¬- Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, SkrillexBest Dance/ Electronica Album - Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, SkrillexBest Traditional Pop Vocal Album – Duets II, Tony Bennett & Various ArtistsBest Rock Performance – Walk, Foo FightersBest Rock Song – Walk, Foo FightersBest Rock Album - Waiting Light, Foo FightersBest R&B Performance – Is This Love, Corinne Bailey RaeBest R&B Song – Fool For YouBest R&B Album – F.A.M.E., Chris BrownBest Rap Performance – Otis, Jay-Z and Kanye WestBest Country Solo Performance – Mean, Taylor SwiftBest Country Song – Mean, Taylor SwiftBest Short Form Music Video – Adele