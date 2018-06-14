[float=left]
[/float] The British singer, Adele top the winners' list of 2012 Grammy Awards with six awards. The full list of winners are the following:
Record of the Year – Rolling In The Deep, Adele
Album of the Year – 21, Adele
Song of the Year – Rolling In The Deep, Adele
Best New Artist – Bon Iver
Best Pop Solo Performance –Someone Like You, Adele
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance – Body And Soul , Tony Bennett & Amy Winehouse
Best Pop Vocal Album – 21, Adele
Best Dance Recording ¬- Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, Skrillex
Best Dance/ Electronica Album - Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites, Skrillex
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album – Duets II, Tony Bennett & Various Artists
Best Rock Performance – Walk, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song – Walk, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album - Waiting Light, Foo Fighters
Best R&B Performance – Is This Love, Corinne Bailey Rae
Best R&B Song – Fool For You
Best R&B Album – F.A.M.E., Chris Brown
Best Rap Performance – Otis, Jay-Z and Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance – Mean, Taylor Swift
Best Country Song – Mean, Taylor Swift
Best Short Form Music Video – Adele