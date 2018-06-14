Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Houston funeral to be broadcast live  (Read 417 times)

MyWorld

Houston funeral to be broadcast live
« on: Feb 16, 2012, 03:05 PM »
The funeral on Saturday for pop superstar Whitney Houston will be broadcast live from the New Jersey Baptist church where she grew up singing in a gospel choir, the funeral home owner said.



Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 