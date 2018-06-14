Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68  (Read 586 times)

MyWorld

Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68
« on: Feb 19, 2012, 01:05 PM »
Michael Davis, the bassist of influential late 1960s rock band MC5, has died of liver failure, his wife said Saturday. He was 68.

Logged

emezico

Re: Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68
« Reply #1 on: Feb 19, 2012, 01:50 PM »
May his soul rest in peace!
Logged

Tade olaitan

  • Guest
Re: Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68
« Reply #2 on: Jun 29, 2012, 05:57 PM »
So sad.
Logged

Motivational Tunrayo

  • Guest
Re: Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68
« Reply #3 on: Aug 16, 2012, 12:05 AM »
Rest in peace broda.you'll surely be missed in this world.we will ensure ur name doesn't fade down here.bye bye.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 