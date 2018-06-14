Jun 14, 2018, 01:21 AM
Author
Topic: Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68 (Read 586 times)
MyWorld
Vanguard
Posts: 2036
Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68
Feb 19, 2012, 01:05 PM
Michael Davis, the bassist of influential late 1960s rock band MC5, has died of liver failure, his wife said Saturday. He was 68.
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
Re: Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68
Feb 19, 2012, 01:50 PM
May his soul rest in peace!
Tade olaitan
Guest
Re: Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68
Jun 29, 2012, 05:57 PM
So sad.
Motivational Tunrayo
Guest
Re: Bassist from '60s band MC5 dies at age 68
Aug 16, 2012, 12:05 AM
Rest in peace broda.you'll surely be missed in this world.we will ensure ur name doesn't fade down here.bye bye.
