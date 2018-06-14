Pages: [1]   Go Down

Topic: Sociedad polaca de arte popular defiende su "Oskar"

Sociedad polaca de arte popular defiende su "Oskar"
Feb 20, 2012, 09:05 PM
El presidente de una sociedad polaca de arte popular está defendiendo el nombre de su principal premio, el "Oskar del Pueblo", de una queja legal de la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas estadounidense, que otorga el famoso Oscar en Hollywood.

