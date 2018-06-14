Pages: [1]   Go Down

CANADA EMBASSY VISA QUESTIONS

CANADA EMBASSY VISA QUESTIONS
Feb 23, 2012, 04:24 AM
   - Why the specified university?
    -Which universities did you apply to?
    -Where did you get admission?
    -Where did you complete under-graduate/graduate degree?
    -What is your undergraduate Academic GPA/Percentage?
    -Tell about your university?
    -Mention name of the professor’s you had contact?
    -When and where did you get your bachelor’s degree?
    -Why this university and not other universities?
    -How long will you study in CANADA?
    -How do you know about this university?
    What is your academic background?
    Do you plan to study Ph D after MS?
    Why did you apply to these universities?
    These subjects are also taught in other universities also but why this university?
