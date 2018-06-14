- Why the specified university?
-Which universities did you apply to?
-Where did you get admission?
-Where did you complete under-graduate/graduate degree?
-What is your undergraduate Academic GPA/Percentage?
-Tell about your university?
-Mention name of the professor’s you had contact?
-When and where did you get your bachelor’s degree?
-Why this university and not other universities?
-How long will you study in CANADA?
-How do you know about this university?
What is your academic background?
Do you plan to study Ph D after MS?
Why did you apply to these universities?
These subjects are also taught in other universities also but why this university?