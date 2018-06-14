LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The doctor convicted of killing Michael Jackson must stay in jail pending his appeal because he might flee if allowed out on bail, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Friday. Los Angeles Superior Court judge Michael Pastor turned down Dr. Conrad Murray's request to be released until his involuntary manslaughter conviction appeal is heard. Pastor said on Friday he believed Murray, who was born in Grenada and worked in both Las Vegas and Texas before being hired to care for the pop singer in 2009, is a flight risk. ...