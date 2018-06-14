Plateau State University, Bokkos commenced the acceptance of applications into her Remedial Studies for the 2011/2012 Academic Session, from Friday 22nd December 2011. Interested applicants should follow the instructions below to submit their forms:
1. Candidates are to visit: http://remedialapplication.plasu.edu.ng
2. Click 'Sign Up' and Register your e-mail address. Please make sure that the email address is already in existence.
3. Check your e-mail for your login information. Note that you might also have to check your 'Junk/Spam' mail.
4. Login at (http://remedialapplication.plasu.edu.ng
) and then fill the remainder of your form.
5. Print your Confirmation Page and then proceed to any UBA bank in Plateau State, to make your payments of N2,000.00 (Two Thousand Naira Only).
6. Collect your Receipt from the bank and we shall be contacting you further.