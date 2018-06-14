Jun 14, 2018, 01:21 AM
Bergman favorite actor Erland Josephson dies at 88
Topic: Bergman favorite actor Erland Josephson dies at 88 (Read 382 times)
Bergman favorite actor Erland Josephson dies at 88
Swedish actor Erland Josephson, who collaborated with legendary film director Ingmar Bergman in more than 40 films and plays, has died. He was 88.
Bergman favorite actor Erland Josephson dies at 88
