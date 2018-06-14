Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bergman favorite actor Erland Josephson dies at 88  (Read 382 times)

MyWorld

Bergman favorite actor Erland Josephson dies at 88
« on: Feb 26, 2012, 05:05 PM »
 Swedish actor Erland Josephson, who collaborated with legendary film director Ingmar Bergman in more than 40 films and plays, has died. He was 88.



