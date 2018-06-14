Jun 14, 2018, 12:59 AM
Author

emezico
Vanguard


Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
Best way to propose to a girl.
Take her to sea,
Tell her to sit in a boat,
Then, take the boat to the middle of the sea,
Say marry me or leave my boat. Lol...
Logged
solakoya
Re: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
u go fear proposal na lol
Logged
MyInfoStride
Administrator
Re: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
Haaaaa! This is a killer proposal!!
Logged
Tade olaitan
Re: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
God punish her if she no gree.
Logged
Nifemi donald
Re: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
i like dis.
Logged
Davzy folamz
Re: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
This is a very good way.Don't let guys try this o
Logged
Tade olaitan
Re: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
nigerians and their bad ways.now who initiated this?
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
I will say yes immediately o.
I don't want to die yet
Logged
Folami David
Commando
Re: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
any lady in this situation will say yes.nice post
Logged
Nifemi Donald
Warrior
Re: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
Quote from: Tade olaitan on Jun 27, 2012, 01:23 AM
God punish her if she no gree.
Yes o.She has to gree
Logged
