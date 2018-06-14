Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady  (Read 2685 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Best way to propose to a lady
« on: Feb 28, 2012, 10:52 PM »
Best way to propose to a girl.
Take her to sea,
Tell her to sit in a boat,
Then, take the boat to the middle of the sea,
Say marry me or leave my boat. Lol...
solakoya

« Reply #1 on: Feb 29, 2012, 04:06 PM »
u go fear proposal na lol
MyInfoStride

« Reply #2 on: Feb 29, 2012, 04:34 PM »
Haaaaa! This is a killer proposal!!
Tade olaitan

« Reply #3 on: Jun 27, 2012, 01:23 AM »
God punish her if she no gree.
Nifemi donald

« Reply #4 on: Jun 27, 2012, 01:28 AM »
i like dis.
Davzy folamz

« Reply #5 on: Jul 14, 2012, 05:32 PM »
This is a very good way.Don't let guys try this o
Tade olaitan

« Reply #6 on: Jul 14, 2012, 05:38 PM »
nigerians and their bad ways.now who initiated this?
Nifemi Donald

« Reply #7 on: Oct 02, 2012, 05:58 PM »
I will say yes immediately o.
I don't want to die yet
Folami David

« Reply #8 on: Oct 02, 2012, 06:24 PM »
any lady in this situation will say yes.nice post
Nifemi Donald

« Reply #9 on: Nov 13, 2012, 03:58 PM »
Quote from: Tade olaitan on Jun 27, 2012, 01:23 AM
God punish her if she no gree.
Yes o.She has to gree
