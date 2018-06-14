LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Meryl Streep paid tribute to Viola Davis this week, contributing $20,000 to two Rhode Island charities connected to "The Help" star. The donations came after Streep bested Davis in the race for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in "The Iron Lady." The Oscar winner wrote a check for $10,000 to Upward Bound to honor Davis, the program's director Mariam Z. Boyajian confirmed to TheWrap. Boyajian said it was the largest donation in the organization's history. "I was writing to her when you called," Boyajian told TheWrap. ...