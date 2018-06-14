Jun 14, 2018, 01:10 AM
Go Down
Topic: COMPUTER PROBLEMS?? If you can get online, we can help you! (Read 927 times)
COMPUTER PROBLEMS?? If you can get online, we can help you!
SENATEQ IT PROFESSIONALS - Online/Remote Computer Services - Only $19.99
Senateq IT Professionals utilizes the most advanced remote computer repair technology in the industry. Our core competency is to link in to your computer using state of the art systems, all while you watch. Did you know that 97% of all personal computer issues and malfunctions are related to software? What this means to you is that we can 'remote in’ to your computer without even having to touch your machine to perform maintenance, repairs, virus removal and more. It’s all virtual and remote!
When we perform service on your computer, you will be able to watch and observe all repair work, live! You will be able to see our work as we do it. Each remote repair session will last anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the complexity of the issue at hand. If you have any questions about our service or how we work, please feel free to call us at our Technical Support Center: Toll Free 1-888-852-7068.
Online/Remote Services Include:
- Virus Removal
- PC TuneUp
- Troubleshooting/Diagnostic
- Computer Training
- Software Install/Setup
- ...More!
VISIT
http://SENATEQ.COM
FOR MORE INFORMATION
