Jun 14, 2018, 01:21 AM
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
Ghana national team players singing and dancing at 2012 AFCON (VIDEO)
«
on:
Mar 07, 2012, 08:37 PM
Ghana players singing and dancing at 2012 African Cup of Nations.
Watch video below:
http://www.youtube.com/v/SOhzRpIeNbo?version=3&hl=en_US&rel=0
Davzy folamz
Guest
Re: Ghana national team players singing and dancing at 2012 AFCON (VIDEO)
«
Reply #1 on:
Aug 23, 2012, 03:46 PM
Their football is going down gradually and they are still dancing there.They could not even beat Zambia, a team they could thrash before.
Omolewa akinyemi benson
Guest
Re: Ghana national team players singing and dancing at 2012 AFCON (VIDEO)
«
Reply #2 on:
Aug 23, 2012, 03:52 PM
i love ghana national team so much.they play with so much dedication and flair.unlike nigeria, we play wit gragra.
