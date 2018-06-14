Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ghana national team players singing and dancing at 2012 AFCON (VIDEO)  (Read 725 times)

Ghana national team players singing and dancing at 2012 AFCON (VIDEO)
Ghana players singing and dancing at 2012 African Cup of Nations.

Watch video below:

<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/SOhzRpIeNbo?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/SOhzRpIeNbo?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>
Re: Ghana national team players singing and dancing at 2012 AFCON (VIDEO)
Their football is going down gradually and they are still dancing there.They could not even beat Zambia, a team they could thrash before.
Re: Ghana national team players singing and dancing at 2012 AFCON (VIDEO)
i love ghana national team so much.they play with so much dedication and flair.unlike nigeria, we play wit gragra.
