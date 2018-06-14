LOS ANGELES, March 4 (TheWrap.com) - Presidential candidate Ron Paul will make a fund-raising pitch to Republicans and backers on Tuesday, March 20, in Los Angeles, TheWrap has learned. The $2,500-per plate dinner will take place at the Los Angeles home of Mark Spitznagel, the co-founder and chief investment officer of hedge fund Universa Investments. Leading Republican candidate Mitt Romney will follow with his own L.A. fund-raiser on March 27. Romney took in an estimated $1 million at a Beverly Hills fund-raiser in December. ...