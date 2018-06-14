Pages: [1]   Go Down

Ron Paul sets Los Angeles fund-raiser
LOS ANGELES, March 4 (TheWrap.com) - Presidential candidate Ron Paul will make a fund-raising pitch to Republicans and backers on Tuesday, March 20, in Los Angeles, TheWrap has learned. The $2,500-per plate dinner will take place at the Los Angeles home of Mark Spitznagel, the co-founder and chief investment officer of hedge fund Universa Investments. Leading Republican candidate Mitt Romney will follow with his own L.A. fund-raiser on March 27. Romney took in an estimated $1 million at a Beverly Hills fund-raiser in December. ...

Good one Ron paul.
The fund-raising ish is the best they can do for now.i just hope people respond very well.their response would be highly needed.nyc one.
The president has done really well.i appreciate this booming move.it makes a whole lot of sense.
