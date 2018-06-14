LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Country singer Taylor Swift, 22, was named Billboard Magazine's biggest money maker on Friday, beating powerhouses U2, Lady Gaga and Adele to top the list with earnings of more than $35 million in 2011. The "Love Story" singer pocketed more cash from her album sales and world tour in 2011 than Irish rockers U2, country music veteran Kenny Chesney, pop star Lady Gaga, and rapper Lil Wayne, who rounded out the top five on Billboard's annual list of 40 of music's biggest money makers. ...