Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Chika Ike surprises mum with 2012 Kia Sportage on Mother's Day  (Read 498 times)

JTG

Chika Ike surprises mum with 2012 Kia Sportage on Mother's Day
« on: Mar 20, 2012, 03:00 PM »
In celebration of mother's day, Actress Chika Ike surprised her mum with a 2012 Kia Sportage SUV. Great stuff!CONGRATULATION TO HER.
Logged

Segun fadare

  • Guest
Re: Chika Ike surprises mum with 2012 Kia Sportage on Mother's Day
« Reply #1 on: Jun 12, 2012, 01:34 AM »
Good surprise Chika Ike.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 