Jun 14, 2018, 01:24 AM
Topic: Chika Ike surprises mum with 2012 Kia Sportage on Mother's Day (Read 498 times)
JTG
Freelancer
Posts: 3561
Chika Ike surprises mum with 2012 Kia Sportage on Mother's Day
Mar 20, 2012, 03:00 PM »
In celebration of mother's day, Actress Chika Ike surprised her mum with a 2012 Kia Sportage SUV. Great stuff!CONGRATULATION TO HER.
Segun fadare
Guest
Re: Chika Ike surprises mum with 2012 Kia Sportage on Mother's Day
Jun 12, 2012, 01:34 AM »
Good surprise Chika Ike.
