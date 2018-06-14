Singer Celine Dion says she is recovering from a virus that caused an inflammation of her vocal cords and is planning to return to the stage in Las Vegas soon.Dion said in a statement Monday that she received good news last week during a follow-up examination with her doctor in Los Angeles.She says she should be fully recovered by mid-April. That's when she hopes to start recording songs for her new English and French albums.Dion announced last month that she was cancelling her shows at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace until June 9 because of her illness.The singer of romantic odes including "My Heart Will Go On" and "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" returned to Caesars Palace a year ago for a three-year engagement.