Singer Celine Dion says she is recovering from a virus that caused an inflammation of her vocal cords and is planning to return to the stage in Las Vegas soon.
Dion said in a statement Monday that she received good news last week during a follow-up examination with her doctor in Los Angeles.
She says she should be fully recovered by mid-April. That's when she hopes to start recording songs for her new English and French albums.
Dion announced last month that she was cancelling her shows at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace until June 9 because of her illness.
The singer of romantic odes including "My Heart Will Go On" and "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" returned to Caesars Palace a year ago for a three-year engagement.