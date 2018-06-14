Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal  (Read 1107 times)

JTG

Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« on: Mar 21, 2012, 07:00 AM »
Singer Celine Dion says she is recovering from a virus that caused an inflammation of her vocal cords and is planning to return to the stage in Las Vegas soon.

 Dion said in a statement Monday that she received good news last week during a follow-up examination with her doctor in Los Angeles.

 She says she should be fully recovered by mid-April. That's when she hopes to start recording songs for her new English and French albums.

 Dion announced last month that she was cancelling her shows at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace until June 9 because of her illness.

 The singer of romantic odes including "My Heart Will Go On" and "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" returned to Caesars Palace a year ago for a three-year engagement.
Logged

Segun fadare

  • Guest
Re: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« Reply #1 on: Jun 12, 2012, 03:54 AM »
Get well soon dion.We love you.
Logged

Samo gideon

  • Guest
Re: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« Reply #2 on: Jun 22, 2012, 02:21 AM »
She shld take thingz easy.
Logged

Nifemi donald

  • Guest
Re: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« Reply #3 on: Jun 29, 2012, 04:57 PM »
Thank God for her.
Logged

Samo gideon

  • Guest
Re: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« Reply #4 on: Jun 29, 2012, 05:02 PM »
get well soon.
Logged

Omolewa akinyemi benson

  • Guest
Re: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« Reply #5 on: Aug 15, 2012, 11:14 PM »
Too much vocals for the young lady.she sings in an overwhelming manner.i hope she recovers fully.i expect that.
Logged

Folami David

Re: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« Reply #6 on: Sep 11, 2012, 08:03 PM »
She is always stressing that voice with her lovely tracks.everything will be okay and she'll be back with full force
Logged

Nifemi Donald

Re: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« Reply #7 on: Sep 12, 2012, 01:25 AM »
that is telling us shes been working that voice lately.luv u celine
Logged

Folami David

Re: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« Reply #8 on: Sep 13, 2012, 12:33 AM »
she's still my best female artiste in the whole of this world
Logged

Tina lawrence

Re: Singer Celine Dion recovering from inflamed vocal
« Reply #9 on: Sep 13, 2012, 02:54 PM »
she was straining that voice for while then
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 