The Riga Graduate School of Law announces scholarships for an masters degree in Public International Law and Human Rights funded by the Open Society Foundation, 2012The study subject is Law. The course level is Masters. The scholarship provider is open society foundation. The scholarship can be taken at Latvia(Europe).Eligibility:-Satisfy standard RGSL entry requirements (with respect to educational background and English proficiency).-Have experience in the fields of public international law or human rights for a minimum of one year.-Indicate in the application: current place of employment and specify in detail the applicant’s plan to return to work in the field of public service after completing the LL.M programme.-Eligible countries candidates.Scholarship is also open for International Students.Scholarship Open for Students of Following Countries: Russia,Byelorussia,Ukraine, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro and Serbia,Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.The Riga Graduate School of Law announces the following scholarships for an LL.M degree in Public International Law and Human Rights funded by the Open Society Foundation (OSF):15 full Scholarships (covering tuition fee for the academic year 2012/2013 + 6667 USD towards living and accommodation expenses)5 tuition fee Scholarships (covering tuition fee for the academic year 2012/2013).You can apply to this position online.Scholarship application deadline is April 1, 2012.Source: