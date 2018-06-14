Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: N15m Fraud Allegation: Jim Iyke Pleas Out Of Court Settlement  (Read 892 times)

JTG

N15m Fraud Allegation: Jim Iyke Pleas Out Of Court Settlement
« on: Mar 22, 2012, 09:00 PM »
 

newsmen can authoritatively report that popular actor, Jim Iyke has pleaded for an out of court settlement on an alleged 15 million naira fraud brought against him by one Habiba Abubakar.

According to the information available to Newsmen by a source, Jim Iyke pleaded to settle the case out of court claiming he is a friend to Habiba.

We learnt that the controversial actor was absent in court when the case was heard on March 13, but made his plea known through his lawyer, Esther Uzoma.

Following Jim Iyke's absence in court, the prosecuting counsel called for a bench warrant issued against him, citing that the actor is deploying tactics to delay prosecution of the case.

The Judge, Azubike Okeagu, then ordered Jim Iyke to appear before it on April 17 when the case would be heard again or risk arrest.

When Newsmen put a call through to Jim Iyke to confirm this story, a man, who simply identified himself as his manager, told us that the case has been settled.

You will recall that Jim Iyke was alleged of fraudulent act by Habiba Abubakar last year.

TodaysGist
Logged

Shola sholaz

  • Guest
Re: N15m Fraud Allegation: Jim Iyke Pleas Out Of Court Settlement
« Reply #1 on: Jun 08, 2012, 03:06 AM »
Jim Iyke! You're a celeb o remember.
Logged

Jumoke benson

  • Guest
Re: N15m Fraud Allegation: Jim Iyke Pleas Out Of Court Settlement
« Reply #2 on: Jun 12, 2012, 08:35 PM »
I don't like Jim Iyke.
Logged

Nifemi donald

  • Guest
Re: N15m Fraud Allegation: Jim Iyke Pleas Out Of Court Settlement
« Reply #3 on: Jun 23, 2012, 02:16 AM »
I hope this is not true.
Logged

Jumoke benson

  • Guest
Re: N15m Fraud Allegation: Jim Iyke Pleas Out Of Court Settlement
« Reply #4 on: Jul 16, 2012, 07:55 PM »
He is a badt sharp guy.
Logged

Davzy folamz

  • Guest
Re: N15m Fraud Allegation: Jim Iyke Pleas Out Of Court Settlement
« Reply #5 on: Jul 16, 2012, 08:30 PM »
the guy knows about it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 