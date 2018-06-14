newsmen can authoritatively report that popular actor, Jim Iyke has pleaded for an out of court settlement on an alleged 15 million naira fraud brought against him by one Habiba Abubakar.According to the information available to Newsmen by a source, Jim Iyke pleaded to settle the case out of court claiming he is a friend to Habiba.We learnt that the controversial actor was absent in court when the case was heard on March 13, but made his plea known through his lawyer, Esther Uzoma.Following Jim Iyke's absence in court, the prosecuting counsel called for a bench warrant issued against him, citing that the actor is deploying tactics to delay prosecution of the case.The Judge, Azubike Okeagu, then ordered Jim Iyke to appear before it on April 17 when the case would be heard again or risk arrest.When Newsmen put a call through to Jim Iyke to confirm this story, a man, who simply identified himself as his manager, told us that the case has been settled.You will recall that Jim Iyke was alleged of fraudulent act by Habiba Abubakar last year.