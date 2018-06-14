We earlier announced that the management of the Lagos state University LASU has concluded plans to kick-start activities for the 2012/2013 post UTME.Following that fact that our former publication did not contain details of the registration as regards to where to get the registration forms, amount payable, deadline etc, we have thus bent on giving you the details here below.The sale of the LASU post UTME forms is on in the school premises at a rate of N1,000.00 (one thousand naira only.Only candidates who obtained the forms on or before the 10th of June, 2012 will be allowed to sit for the apptitude test(post UTME) which comes up between June 12th to June 18th.Requirements for the TestAll candidates who is to take the LASU 2012/2013 post UTME are expected to come with the following documents:1. Original JAMB Result Printout,2. Evidence of Registration for the LASU post UTME3. Writing materials, and other things specified on the post UTME registration forms.Candidates who chose LASU either as first or second choice in the 2012/2013 UTME and scored a minimum of 180 is allowed to register for the exam.for more information or help concerning the post jamb exams and admissons contact(08093319065,08083098759)