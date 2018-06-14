All candidates who made the University of Agriculture, Makurdi their second choice and obtained a minimum score of 180 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in April, 2012 are invited for screening exercise in the University based on the following schedule:
NB: Second Choice Candidate ONLY
Post-UTME Test: Saturday, 23rd June 2012
Payment in the Bank: Payment in the bank and registration will commence on Wednesday 6th June, 2012 and will close at 12.00 midnight on Friday 22nd June, 2012.
REGISTRATION PROCEDURE
Each candidate is to make a payment of N1,000 for the online registration and N500 for processing fee (bank charge s inclusive). Payments are to be made to the selected branches of the following banks.
i. Skye Bank Plc, High Level, Makurdi
ii. Union Bank Plc, Bank Road, Makurdi
iii. Union Bank Plc, Ogiri Oko, Makurdi
iv. Union Bank Plc, Otukpo Road, Makurdi
v. United Bank for Africa, Otukpo Road, Makurdi
vi. United Bank for Africa, North Bank, Makurdi
vii. United Bank for Africa, Ogiri Oko, Makurdi
viii. Zenith Bank Plc, High Level, Makurdi
At the point of payment, candidates are to supply their UTME REGISTRATION NUMBER and the full names correctly. After the payment, each candidate should visit the University website to login their pin (University of Agriculture, Makurdi - UAM
), complete an online registration form and print out your UAM confirmation slip.
Instruction
1. All candidates are requested to bring along the following items to the screening venue:
i. Pin confirmation letter (to be collected from the bank) and Bank teller
ii. Completed Registration Form (to be printed from the UAM website)
iii. Original JAMB result slip (The result slip that has passport photograph on it)
iv. Candidates will come with a HB Pencil for shading
2. Any UTME candidate who fails to present himself/herself the above listed items in (1) will NOT be allowed to sit for the test (By implication he/she will not be given admission).
3. Candidates are NOT allowed to bring cell phones or other electronic gadgets to the examination halls. However, JAMB calculators will be allowed into the Examination Hall. University of Agriculture, Makurdi - UAM 2012/2013 POST UTME Aptitude Test Schedule
Please note that First Choice Candidate Post-UTME Test has been conducted on Saturday, 16th June 2012.