Akwa Ibom State University - AKSU 2012 Post-UTME Screening Exercises
Akwa Ibom State University, Uyo (AKSU) 2012/2013 Post-UTME screening exercise dedicated thread has been created for those that chose the institution during the 2012 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2012/2013 academic session.

All updates about post-UTME / post-JAMB screening exercises will be posted here.

Re: Akwa Ibom State University - AKSU 2012 Post-UTME Screening Exercises
Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) post-UTME screening exercise for 2012/2013 admissions into degree programmes for candidates who took Akwa Ibom State University as their First Choice (Most Preferred) institution; and scored 180 and above, is scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 14, 2012.

The screening will be conducted at the two campuses of the University.
Re: Akwa Ibom State University - AKSU 2012 Post-UTME Screening Exercises
Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU) 2nd Choice and Supplementary Post-UTME Screening Exercise has been announced.

All candidates who made the school their second choice, and those who did not make them a choice but wish to apply are all invited. All interested candidates must have obtained a minimum of 180 in JAMB UTME 2012.

The screening is scheduled to hold between 5th to 6th of September.
Re: Akwa Ibom State University - AKSU 2012 Post-UTME Screening Exercises
FULL DETAILS: AKWA IBOM STATE UNIVERSITY (AKSU) SECOND CHOICE AND SUPPLEMENTARY ADMISSIONS FOR 2012/2013 SESSION

Supplementary forms are on sale in Akwa Ibom State University for candidates who did not select the university as either their 1st or 2nd choice in the 2012 UTME.

Candidates must ensure that their UTME subjects agree with those acceptable in Akwa Ibom State University for the various programmes.

Supplementary candidates will be admitted into the following programmes only (Please note the programme and UTME subjects):

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE
•   Animal Science: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, Mathematics or Physics
•   Crop Science: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, Mathematics or Physics
•   Soil science: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, Mathematics or Physics

FACULTY OF ENGINEERING
•   Agricultural Engineering: English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry

FACULTY OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES
•   Chemistry: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics
•   Mathematics and Statistics: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics
•   Physics: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics

FACULTY OF OCEANOGRAPHY AND NAVAL ARCHITECTURE
•   Marine Environmental Sciences: English Language, Chemistry, Biology and Physics or Mathematics
•   Marine Transportation: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics or Geography

Candidates should obtain the forms with a bank draft of N1,000.00 (one thousand naira) only made payable to Akwa Ibom State University in any of the following banks nationwide.
•   • Zenith Bank
•   • Akwa Savings and Loans Limited
•   • United Bank for Africa
•   • First Bank
•   • Ecobank
•   • Union Bank

Forms should be obtained and returned at the following locations:
•   Akwa Ibom State University, Main Campus, Ikot Akpaden
•   Akwa Ibom State University, Obio Akpa Campus
•   Akwa Ibom State University, Liaison Office, Uyo
•   Akwa Ibom State University, Liaison Office, Abuja

Sale and return of forms will end on Thursday August 30, 2012 by 4.00pm

Screening of 2nd choice and supplementary candidates will hold on Friday, September 14, 2012 for all Degree programmes in the Faculty of Engineering and on Saturday, September 15, 2012 for all programmes in the following faculties:
• Faculty of Agriculture
• Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences
• Faculty of Oceanography and Naval Architecture
