FULL DETAILS: AKWA IBOM STATE UNIVERSITY (AKSU) SECOND CHOICE AND SUPPLEMENTARY ADMISSIONS FOR 2012/2013 SESSION



Supplementary forms are on sale in Akwa Ibom State University for candidates who did not select the university as either their 1st or 2nd choice in the 2012 UTME.



Candidates must ensure that their UTME subjects agree with those acceptable in Akwa Ibom State University for the various programmes.



Supplementary candidates will be admitted into the following programmes only (Please note the programme and UTME subjects):



FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE

• Animal Science: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, Mathematics or Physics

• Crop Science: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, Mathematics or Physics

• Soil science: English Language, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, Mathematics or Physics



FACULTY OF ENGINEERING

• Agricultural Engineering: English Language, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry



FACULTY OF NATURAL AND APPLIED SCIENCES

• Chemistry: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics

• Mathematics and Statistics: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics

• Physics: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics



FACULTY OF OCEANOGRAPHY AND NAVAL ARCHITECTURE

• Marine Environmental Sciences: English Language, Chemistry, Biology and Physics or Mathematics

• Marine Transportation: English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics or Geography



Candidates should obtain the forms with a bank draft of N1,000.00 (one thousand naira) only made payable to Akwa Ibom State University in any of the following banks nationwide.

• • Zenith Bank

• • Akwa Savings and Loans Limited

• • United Bank for Africa

• • First Bank

• • Ecobank

• • Union Bank



Forms should be obtained and returned at the following locations:

• Akwa Ibom State University, Main Campus, Ikot Akpaden

• Akwa Ibom State University, Obio Akpa Campus

• Akwa Ibom State University, Liaison Office, Uyo

• Akwa Ibom State University, Liaison Office, Abuja



Sale and return of forms will end on Thursday August 30, 2012 by 4.00pm



Screening of 2nd choice and supplementary candidates will hold on Friday, September 14, 2012 for all Degree programmes in the Faculty of Engineering and on Saturday, September 15, 2012 for all programmes in the following faculties:

• Faculty of Agriculture

• Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

• Faculty of Oceanography and Naval Architecture