Documentation (Master's Degree Programmes)
Your application confirmation from studera.nu in English - studera.nu
must be supported by the following documentation, sorted in the same order as this list. Put all documents in the same envelope. One set of documents is sufficient.
If you did apply last term, please note that you only have to send in new documents now; duplicate sets of documents will only delay the processing.
1. Cover sheet.
2. Certificates and diplomas from previous education at an internationally recognized university.
3. Transcripts of records (including course list). Sort them in reversed chronological order, i e put the last received document on top.
4. A copy of your passport or some other document of identification.
5. Proof that you meet the specific requirements of the programme(s) chosen (for example a short essay or a letter of intent is required in some cases, check programme description).
6. Proof of English skills.
Please avoid staplers, paper clips, and documents with text on two sides.
All documents, copies and scanned documents supporting the application must be stamped and signed by the issuing institution, or a notary public.
Please note that applications not supported by officially certified documents will not be processed.
The documents should be in the original language, and in officially certified translations into Swedish, English, French or German, if the documents are issued in any other language than the Scandinavian languages.
English test results from TOEFL (code 9520) should be sent directly from the test centre and reach the University Studies in Sweden on the stated date, which is likely to be around August.
Please note that University Studies in Sweden check the authenticity of your documents with the issuing institution. Applications with unauthentic documents will invariably be rejected.
Send your application package to:
University Studies in Sweden
FE 1
SE-833 83 Stroemsund
SWEDEN