Author Topic: Covenant University 2012 Post-UTME Screening Exercises  (Read 2443 times)

Covenant University, Ota 2012/2013 Post-UTME screening exercise dedicated thread has been created for those that chose the institution during the 2012 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for 2012/2013 academic session.

All updates about post-UTME / post-JAMB screening exercises will be posted here.

Please inform us if you are the first person to have the information by posting below this thread. Information about past-questions and post-UTME related activities of the institution can also be posted here. Thank you.
Covenant University has announced commencement of 2012/2013 Post-JAMB exercise.

Visit any of the following approved banks to purchase the Covenant University pin: ZenithBank, GT Bank, Oceanic Bank/Ecobank Bank,Enterprise Bank Ltd, Intercontinental/Access Bank, UBA, First Bank, Union Bank, Diamond Bank, FCMB and Covenant Microfinance Bank.

You will be given a Covenant University pin receipt at the Bank after paying the sum of N5,550 (Five Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty Naira) for the pin and related charges. The receipt and pin numbers stated on the receipt gives you access to completing the form online.

IMPORTANT ADMISSION INFORMATION.

Also note that you will be required to pay a separate N1000 as Screening fee into Covenant University Account and get a separate teller which you will present on the screening day.

All qualifications claimed by applicants in order to fulfill the prescribed entry requirements must have been obtained on or before students' registration time All applicants to Covenant University should note that preference shall be given to candidates with outstanding performance in the2012/2013 UTME. There will be a Computer based Post-UTME screening which will take place at Covenant University, Canaan Land,Km. 10 Idiroko Road, Ota. The screening schedule would be accessible on the University website at a later date. Candidates will be notified via text message.

How to successfully apply and Book for your exam

Once you have obtained a receipt number and pin, you will need to come online to apply. To create a new application, simply click here. On the page that loads up, enter your Receipt No and Pin in the space provided and click "Login". This should reveal another set of forms for you to fill in your details. Fill and follow instructions accordingly.

After you have successfully created a new application, you will now need to book for your exam. To book for your exam simply click here, enter your application number you obtained and your pin and click "Login". Follow the instructions provided there after.

Ensure you print out a copy of the completed application form, character assessment form and confidential report form.

You will need to come to the screening centre with the following details;

1. Pastoral reference letter

2. Letter of Sponsorship

3. Copy of the 2012/2013 JAMB result with their passport photograph fully embossed on it

4. Ordinary level statement of result i.e WAEC, NECO, IGCSE, NABTEB.

Please note that you are to bring along the documents listed above while coming for your screening

you can contact covenant university using these details; admissions@covenantuniversity.edu.ng

Contact Phone Numbers: 08156914241, 08083457121   
Be reminded that Covenant University Post-UTME Screening Exercises for 2012/2013 academic sesssion start tomorrow, 26th May 2012. Read the schedules below. Good luck to all participants...

   
DateDayCollege
May 26, 2012SaturdayScience and Technology
May 28, 2012MondayDevelopment Studies
May 29, 2012TuesdayScience and Technology
May 30, 2012WednesdayDevelopment Studies
May 31, 2012ThursdayScience and Technology
June 1, 2012FridayScience and Technology
June 2, 2012SaturdayDevelopment Studies
June 4, 2012MondayScience and Technology
June 5, 2012TuesdayDevelopment Studies
June 6, 2012WednesdayScience and Technology
June 7, 2012ThursdayDevelopment Studies
June 8, 2012FridayScience and Technology
June 9, 2012SturdayAll Colleges
Covenant University’s Minimum UTME Cut-off Score

This is to notify all candidates who picked Covenant University as their University of choice in the 2012 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that the minimum UTME Score (cut-off point) for admissions into Covenant University for the 2012/2013 Academic Session is 215. To this end, only candidates who scored 215 and above are eligible to participate in the Covenant University Scholastic Aptitude Screening (CUSAS), the University’s Post-UTME exercise, taking place between May 26 and June 9, 2012.
