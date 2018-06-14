Covenant University has announced commencement of 2012/2013 Post-JAMB exercise.
Visit any of the following approved banks to purchase the Covenant University pin: ZenithBank, GT Bank, Oceanic Bank/Ecobank Bank,Enterprise Bank Ltd, Intercontinental/Access Bank, UBA, First Bank, Union Bank, Diamond Bank, FCMB and Covenant Microfinance Bank.
You will be given a Covenant University pin receipt at the Bank after paying the sum of N5,550 (Five Thousand Five Hundred and Fifty Naira) for the pin and related charges. The receipt and pin numbers stated on the receipt gives you access to completing the form online.
IMPORTANT ADMISSION INFORMATION.
Also note that you will be required to pay a separate N1000 as Screening fee into Covenant University Account and get a separate teller which you will present on the screening day.
All qualifications claimed by applicants in order to fulfill the prescribed entry requirements must have been obtained on or before students' registration time All applicants to Covenant University should note that preference shall be given to candidates with outstanding performance in the2012/2013 UTME. There will be a Computer based Post-UTME screening which will take place at Covenant University, Canaan Land,Km. 10 Idiroko Road, Ota. The screening schedule would be accessible on the University website at a later date. Candidates will be notified via text message.How to successfully apply and Book for your exam
Once you have obtained a receipt number and pin, you will need to come online to apply. To create a new application, simply click here
. On the page that loads up, enter your Receipt No and Pin in the space provided and click "Login
". This should reveal another set of forms for you to fill in your details. Fill and follow instructions accordingly.
After you have successfully created a new application, you will now need to book for your exam. To book for your exam simply click here
, enter your application number you obtained and your pin and click "Login". Follow the instructions provided there after.
Ensure you print out a copy of the completed application form, character assessment form and confidential report form.
You will need to come to the screening centre with the following details;
1. Pastoral reference letter
2. Letter of Sponsorship
3. Copy of the 2012/2013 JAMB result with their passport photograph fully embossed on it
4. Ordinary level statement of result i.e WAEC, NECO, IGCSE, NABTEB.
Please note that you are to bring along the documents listed above while coming for your screening
you can contact covenant university using these details; admissions@covenantuniversity.edu.ng
Contact Phone Numbers: 08156914241, 08083457121