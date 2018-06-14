For those who know Queen Nwokoye, simplicity is her way of life. She has stayed a scandal free life in the termed 'scandal filled industry'. Last month, Uloma, daughter of Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha premiered her movie, Eyes of Hope in Owerri. The movie premiere was well attended by friends of the governor and some entertainers like Osuofia, 2Face Idibia, Empress Njamah, Queen Nwokoye and other stars.According to gist at Newsmen disposal, Queen offered to dance with Imo State deputy governor, Jude Agbaso in a ballroom dance. Both were said to be enjoying the slow and rhythmic dance steps while wrapped in each other arms, until the deputy governor's wife came to interrupt them and took the deputy governor away to herself. Hmm, Mrs Agbaso, your hubby is safe in the hands of Queen. Remember, she is scandal free even though she is hot and pretty.