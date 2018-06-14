Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 'Leave My Hubby Alone' Imo Deputy Gov's Wife Warn Nollywood Actress  (Read 723 times)

JTG

'Leave My Hubby Alone' Imo Deputy Gov's Wife Warn Nollywood Actress
« on: Apr 03, 2012, 02:00 PM »
For those who know Queen Nwokoye, simplicity is her way of life. She has stayed a scandal free life in the termed 'scandal filled industry'. Last month, Uloma, daughter of Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha premiered her movie, Eyes of Hope in Owerri. The movie premiere was well attended by friends of the governor and some entertainers like Osuofia, 2Face Idibia, Empress Njamah, Queen Nwokoye and other stars.

According to gist at Newsmen disposal, Queen offered to dance with Imo State deputy governor, Jude Agbaso in a ballroom dance. Both were said to be enjoying the slow and rhythmic dance steps while wrapped in each other arms, until the deputy governor's wife came to interrupt them and took the deputy governor away to herself. Hmm, Mrs Agbaso, your hubby is safe in the hands of Queen. Remember, she is scandal free even though she is hot and pretty.

TodaysGist
Logged

emezico

Re: 'Leave My Hubby Alone' Imo Deputy Gov's Wife Warn Nollywood Actress
« Reply #1 on: Apr 05, 2012, 12:33 AM »
Wahala dey ooo....
Logged

Mercy esther

  • Guest
Re: 'Leave My Hubby Alone' Imo Deputy Gov's Wife Warn Nollywood Actress
« Reply #2 on: Aug 23, 2012, 05:14 PM »
If you held your husband very well he won't have any chance to move out of your control and go outside.You share part of the blame MRS WIFE.
Logged

Glory Skales Charity

  • Guest
Re: 'Leave My Hubby Alone' Imo Deputy Gov's Wife Warn Nollywood Actress
« Reply #3 on: Aug 23, 2012, 05:19 PM »
your hubby is the one chasing them.they are not the one troubling him.never get married to a politician.
Logged

Tina lawrence

Re: 'Leave My Hubby Alone' Imo Deputy Gov's Wife Warn Nollywood Actress
« Reply #4 on: Aug 29, 2012, 03:21 PM »
This is not how to get them off your husband's back totally o.you have to take some actions woman.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 