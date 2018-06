The Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUTMinna) holds its 19TH and 20TH Convocation Ceremonies for the Conferment of First Degrees, Higher Degrees and Postgraduate Diplomas and the award of prizes.The convocation holds between 12th - 14th April, 2012. If you have graduated from the university, click here to read the announcement. Congratulations to the graduating students. The general public and well-wishers are equally invited.Announcer: Federal University of Technology, Minna