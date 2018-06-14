Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dr SID featured on US billboard chart  (Read 773 times)

testmeme

Dr SID featured on US billboard chart
« on: Apr 07, 2012, 10:00 PM »
[float=left][/float] Rapper turned singer Dr SID seems to be moving on from the recent separation of his label Mo’Hits bosses as he has been featured on the US Billboard Charts in the ‘Next Big Sound 25’ category.

Dr SID debuted at number four for the Week of April 6 to April 14, 2012.

The former Trybes Records star released his debut album ‘Turning Point‘ in 2010.

Other Nigerians that have been featured in the Next Big Sound 25 category include Chocolate City acts M.I and Jesse Jagz and R&B giant Darey

GossipNigeria
Logged

emezico

Re: Dr SID featured on US billboard chart
« Reply #1 on: Apr 09, 2012, 10:21 AM »
Good for Nigerian musicians!
Logged

Mercy esther

  • Guest
Re: Dr SID featured on US billboard chart
« Reply #2 on: Jun 11, 2012, 10:34 PM »
Congrat Drsid.
Logged

Jumoke benson

  • Guest
Re: Dr SID featured on US billboard chart
« Reply #3 on: Jun 12, 2012, 09:31 PM »
Nice one for him.
Logged

Samo gideon

  • Guest
Re: Dr SID featured on US billboard chart
« Reply #4 on: Jun 22, 2012, 01:37 AM »
Gud for the boy o
Logged

Nifemi donald

  • Guest
Re: Dr SID featured on US billboard chart
« Reply #5 on: Jun 29, 2012, 05:46 PM »
He is getting wack.
Logged

Omolewa akinyemi benson

  • Guest
Re: Dr SID featured on US billboard chart
« Reply #6 on: Aug 15, 2012, 11:36 PM »
Dr sis had hit songs in 2011.
I believe that is what is still working for him.
He is just performing below expectation.
Logged

Ajadi yusuf

  • Guest
Re: Dr SID featured on US billboard chart
« Reply #7 on: Aug 16, 2012, 03:10 PM »
big achievement for mo hitz records.over the moon is the track i love.he worked hard on that track..
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 