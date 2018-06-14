[float=left][/float] Rapper turned singer Dr SID seems to be moving on from the recent separation of his label Mo’Hits bosses as he has been featured on the US Billboard Charts in the ‘Next Big Sound 25’ category.Dr SID debuted at number four for the Week of April 6 to April 14, 2012.The former Trybes Records star released his debut album ‘Turning Point‘ in 2010.Other Nigerians that have been featured in the Next Big Sound 25 category include Chocolate City acts M.I and Jesse Jagz and R&B giant Darey