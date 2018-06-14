Jun 14, 2018, 01:48 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 ND & HND Admission Lists (Full- & Part-time)
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 ND & HND Admission Lists (Full- & Part-time) (Read 8731 times)
Adex4LOVE
Chief InfoStrider
Posts: 459
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Adex4LOVE
N
Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 ND & HND Admission Lists (Full- & Part-time)
«
on:
Oct 08, 2010, 08:37 AM »
This is to inform that Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin had offered the following candidates provisional admission for ND and HND programmes in the 2010/2011 session. These lists involve both part-time and full-time.
Please read the
general instructions
before you proceed.
Click here to
print your admission letter
and other details.
ND Full-Time Admission List
•
Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•
Institute of Tehnology List
•
Institute of Environmental Sciences List
HND Part- Time Admission List
•
Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•
Institute of Tehnology List
•
Institute of Financial and Management Studies
ND Part- Time Admission List
•
Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•
Institute of Tehnology List
•
Institute of Financial and Management Studies
•
Institute of Environmental Sciences List
Logged
Adex4LOVE
Chief InfoStrider
Posts: 459
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Adex4LOVE
N
Re: Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 ND & HND Admission Lists (Full- & Part-tim
«
Reply #1 on:
Oct 08, 2010, 09:07 AM »
These are additional lists provided:
ND Full-Time Admission List (07/10/10)
•
Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
ND Part-Time Admission List (07/10/10)
•
Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
ND Full-Time Admission List (01/10/10)
•
Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•
Institute of Financial and Management Studies
•
Institute of Tehnology List
•
Institute of Environmental Sciences List
ND Part-Time Admission List (01/10/10)
•
Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•
Institute of Financial and Management Studies
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 ND & HND Admission Lists (Full- & Part-time)
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2