Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 ND & HND Admission Lists (Full- & Part-time)

Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 ND & HND Admission Lists (Full- & Part-time)
This is to inform that Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin had offered the following candidates provisional admission for ND and HND programmes in the 2010/2011 session. These lists involve both part-time and full-time.

Please read the general instructions before you proceed.

Click here to print your admission letter and other details.

ND Full-Time Admission List
•   Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•   Institute of Tehnology List
•   Institute of Environmental Sciences List

HND Part- Time Admission List
•   Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•   Institute of Tehnology List
•   Institute of Financial and Management Studies

ND Part- Time Admission List
•   Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•   Institute of Tehnology List
•   Institute of Financial and Management Studies
•   Institute of Environmental Sciences List
Re: Kwara State Polytechnic 2010/2011 ND & HND Admission Lists (Full- & Part-tim
These are additional lists provided:

ND Full-Time Admission List (07/10/10)
Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences

ND Part-Time Admission List (07/10/10)
•   Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences

ND Full-Time Admission List (01/10/10)
•   Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•   Institute of Financial and Management Studies
•   Institute of Tehnology List
•   Institute of Environmental Sciences List

ND Part-Time Admission List (01/10/10)
•   Institute of Basic & Applied Sciences
•   Institute of Financial and Management Studies
