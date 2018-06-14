Up and coming Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani popularly called Ice Prince, has added another feather to his cap, Ice Prince was made the African Act of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held in Ghana yesterday.Ice Prince was honoured with the award yesterday after performing with other Choc Boys' artistes; MI and Brymo at the event.He beat the likes of Naeto C, Duncan Mighty, D’banj, Cabo Snoop and Wizkid to win the award. The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was held at Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre. The awards ceremony was well attended by top Ghana artists.360naija