Author Topic: Ice Prince Honoured by Vodafone

EmekaWilson

Ice Prince Honoured by Vodafone
« on: Apr 15, 2012, 06:19 PM »
Up and coming Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani popularly called Ice Prince, has added another feather to his cap, Ice Prince was made the African Act of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held in Ghana yesterday.

Ice Prince was honoured with the award yesterday after performing with other Choc Boys' artistes; MI and Brymo at the event.

He beat the likes of Naeto C, Duncan Mighty, D’banj, Cabo Snoop and Wizkid to win the award. The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards was held at Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre. The awards ceremony was well attended by top Ghana artists.

360naija
emezico

Re: Ice Prince Honoured by Vodafone
« Reply #1 on: Apr 15, 2012, 07:29 PM »
Congratulation to Ice Prince! He deserves the award.
charlly007

Re: Ice Prince Honoured by Vodafone
« Reply #2 on: Apr 22, 2012, 05:14 AM »
I think he really deserve it and i wish him more success.He is a very good and talented musician.
EmekaWilson

Re: Ice Prince Honoured by Vodafone
« Reply #3 on: Apr 22, 2012, 05:58 AM »
yes he is talented, but somtimes i wonder if he is a rapper or singer
sylvelity009

Re: Ice Prince Honoured by Vodafone
« Reply #4 on: Apr 22, 2012, 06:02 AM »
Great News, am so happy for him
Jumoke benson

  Guest
Re: Ice Prince Honoured by Vodafone
« Reply #5 on: Jun 12, 2012, 11:44 PM »
He deserved it.
