SCHOOL OF PRELIMINARY STUDIES UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN, ILORIN. NIGERIAADVERTISEMENT OF PRELIMINARY STUDIES (PRE-DEGREE) PROGRAMME FOR 2010/2011 SESSIONApplications are hereby invitedfrom suitably qualifiedcandidates for admission intothe Preliminary Studiesprogramme in Agriculture, Arts,Arts Education, Communicationand Information Sciences,Engineering and Technology,Science and Science Educationfor the 2010/2011 academicsession.(a) Venue of ProgrammeThe venue of the programmeshall be at the School ofPreliminary Studies, Fufu, IlorinSouth Local GovernmentHeadquarters, Kwara State.Admission Requirements(b) Qualifications1. Arts, Arts Education and MassCommunication(i) Applicants must pass fivesubjects at Credit level at notmore than two sittings in theSSCE/GCE organized by WAEC/NECO, Cambridge GCE, and shouldinclude the major subject ofstudy.(ii) Two of the five subjectsmust be from Arts while theothers may be from the SocialSciences.Note: There is no Pre-Degreeprogramme in B.A.(Hons) English.2. Agriculture, Communicationand Information Science,Engineering and Technology,Science and Science Education.Applicants must pass thefollowing subjects at credit level:English Language, Mathematics,Biology, Chemistry, and Physicsat not more than two sittings inthe SSCE/GCE, organized byWAEC/NECO, and Cambridge GCE.(c) Specific Requirements(i) Faculty of Agriculture willaccept Credit grade inAgricultural Science in lieu ofcredit grade in Biology.(d) Duration of ProgrammeThe programme is for a durationof two semesters (one academicsession)(e) EligibilityThe Pre-Degree programme isprimarily open to applicantsfrom the catchment areas of theUniversity of Ilorin.(f) General Conditions(i) Applicants must write the2010/2011 JAMB/UTME withrelevant subject combination toany programme in either Arts orSciences and must obtain theminimum pass mark approvedby the Federal Government.(ii) Applicants are to note thatthe programme is non-residential.(g) Method of ApplicationCandidates should pay the sumof N5000.00 (five thousandnaira) at any of the banksregistered with e-tranzact andobtain a pin vending (receiptnumber and confirmation ordernumber) which will be used foron-line completion ofapplication. Each candidate isexpected to download the formto confirm his/her LocalGovernment and it must beendorsed by the Chairman/Secretary of the LocalGovernment. A candidate who isoffered admission will beexpected to bring the form andSSCE/GCE certificates/result slipsduring registration. Closing datefor submission of form is now Friday,17th December,2010.Banks registered with e-tranzact are: Access Bank Plc,Afribank Plc, Bank PHB Plc,Ecobank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc,First Bank Plc, First CityMonument Bank Plc, First InlandBank Plc, Guaranty Trust BankPlc, Intercontinental Bank Plc,Oceanic Bank Plc, Skye BankPlc, Spring Bank Plc, StanbicIBTC Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc,Union Bank Plc, United Bank forAfrica Plc, Wema Bank Plc andZenith BankPlc.