SCHOOL OF PRELIMINARY STUDIES UNIVERSITY OF ILORIN, ILORIN. NIGERIA
ADVERTISEMENT OF PRELIMINARY STUDIES (PRE-DEGREE) PROGRAMME FOR 2010/2011 SESSION
Applications are hereby invited
from suitably qualified
candidates for admission into
the Preliminary Studies
programme in Agriculture, Arts,
Arts Education, Communication
and Information Sciences,
Engineering and Technology,
Science and Science Education
for the 2010/2011 academic
session.
(a) Venue of Programme
The venue of the programme
shall be at the School of
Preliminary Studies, Fufu, Ilorin
South Local Government
Headquarters, Kwara State.
Admission Requirements
(b) Qualifications
1. Arts, Arts Education and Mass
Communication
(i) Applicants must pass five
subjects at Credit level at not
more than two sittings in the
SSCE/GCE organized by WAEC/
NECO, Cambridge GCE, and should
include the major subject of
study.
(ii) Two of the five subjects
must be from Arts while the
others may be from the Social
Sciences.
Note: There is no Pre-Degree
programme in B.A.(Hons) English.
2. Agriculture, Communication
and Information Science,
Engineering and Technology,
Science and Science Education.
Applicants must pass the
following subjects at credit level:
English Language, Mathematics,
Biology, Chemistry, and Physics
at not more than two sittings in
the SSCE/GCE, organized by
WAEC/NECO, and Cambridge GCE.
(c) Specific Requirements
(i) Faculty of Agriculture will
accept Credit grade in
Agricultural Science in lieu of
credit grade in Biology.
(d) Duration of Programme
The programme is for a duration
of two semesters (one academic
session)
(e) Eligibility
The Pre-Degree programme is
primarily open to applicants
from the catchment areas of the
University of Ilorin.
(f) General Conditions
(i) Applicants must write the
2010/2011 JAMB/UTME with
relevant subject combination to
any programme in either Arts or
Sciences and must obtain the
minimum pass mark approved
by the Federal Government.
(ii) Applicants are to note that
the programme is non-
residential.
(g) Method of Application
Candidates should pay the sum
of N5000.00 (five thousand
naira) at any of the banks
registered with e-tranzact and
obtain a pin vending (receipt
number and confirmation order
number) which will be used for
on-line completion of
application. Each candidate is
expected to download the form
to confirm his/her Local
Government and it must be
endorsed by the Chairman/
Secretary of the Local
Government. A candidate who is
offered admission will be
expected to bring the form and
SSCE/GCE certificates/result slips
during registration. Closing date
for submission of form is now Friday,
17th December,2010.
Banks registered with e-
tranzact are: Access Bank Plc,
Afribank Plc, Bank PHB Plc,
Ecobank Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc,
First Bank Plc, First City
Monument Bank Plc, First Inland
Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank
Plc, Intercontinental Bank Plc,
Oceanic Bank Plc, Skye Bank
Plc, Spring Bank Plc, Stanbic
IBTC Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc,
Union Bank Plc, United Bank for
Africa Plc, Wema Bank Plc and
Zenith Bank
Plc.
