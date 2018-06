25/12/09

From:

DR MARK DURU <rafaort @ cable .net. co>

From The Desk Of.doc (26KB)

I also received an email with subject "25/12/09" with an attachment. Please ignore this kind of email if you receive it. It is a scam! The attachment can also get your system infected if opened... Please watch!!!The aclaimed sender is DR MARK DURU with email "rafaort @ cable. net. co" but when you click on reply, you will see another email address: dr.mark.duru @ msn. com: