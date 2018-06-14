Master's Degree Programmes
Universities in Sweden offer a large number of Master's Degree Programmes taught in English. These programmes are open to both Swedish and foreign students with a Bachelor's degree (a Swedish Kandidatexamen) or equivalent academic qualifications.
Before you apply for a Master's Degree Programme you should make sure that you have the required academic qualifications and language skills.
Check the programme description(s) carefully for detailed information on requirements and documentation. Please note that the requirements stipulated for each programme may differ from those mentioned here. This information can be found on the web of each programme. If you have questions regarding the requirements, please contact the university directly.
Please click
Study in Sweden â€“ SWEDEN.SE
to see the lists of the universities websites.
Application Procedure (Master's Degree and Undergraduate Programmes)
How to apply for a master's programme:
• Check the programme description(s) carefully for detailed information.
• Fill in the application form on-line at studera.nu in English - studera.nu
. Please note that the postal address and e-mail address given will be used for all future communication. It is therefore very important that all correspondence information is correct.
• Please check the information you have given carefully. Submit your application by clicking the "Send application" button.
• Print out the cover sheet as instructed on the web page. Only part of the information you have given will be stated on the cover sheet. The cover sheet must be signed by you and sent by post to the address mentioned below.
• Sign your cover sheet, attach all required documentation and send it by post to the address stated on the cover sheet. Applications missing the signature of the applicant will invariably be rejected.
• Make sure that your cover sheet including supporting documentation will reach the address mentioned below, before stated deadlines. Applications sent by fax or e-mail as well as online applications without supporting documentation, will not be considered.
University Studies in Sweden
FE 1
SE-833 83 Stroemsund
SWEDEN
The decision regarding admission will be communicated to the applicants through their personal account at Studera website.