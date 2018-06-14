The following highlight the requirements for studying in Germany at undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD level as set out by DAAD.
Depending on the degree programme and university in question, additional requirements may also be demanded. So please inform yourself as early as possible – in fact, it's best to do so one year before you plan to start studying – by contacting the university of your choice. The Student Registration Offices and the International Offices will be pleased to help and assist you.
For first-year students/undergraduates:
• Recognised secondary school leaving certificate (if not recognised as a sufficient qualification, then a pass in the assessment test = Feststellungsprüfung),
• Possibly, proof of having passed a university entrance exam in your home country,
• Possibly, proof of any academic years of study successfully completed in your home country,
• German language proficiency (exceptions: International Degree Programmes sometimes require proof of English language proficiency; in some cases, French may also be required),
• Possibly, proof of particular aptitude (aptitude tests are generally required in subjects like art, design, music and sport). Some universities meanwhile require applicants to sit general academic or scholastic aptitude tests (Eignungsfeststellungsprüfungen) for other subjects in strong demand or plan to introduce such tests.
For graduates and postgraduates:
If you have already graduated from a study programme in your home country, you will generally also be able to study in Germany. But please remember that not every foreign academic degree automatically qualifies the holder to take up a course of postgraduate studies. For example, Bachelor's degrees gained abroad are sometimes only recognised as an intermediate qualification in Germany known as Zwischenprüfung or Vorprüfung. Before you apply for admission to a postgraduate programme (for example a Master's or Diplom), please find out how you will be placed in the corresponding programme. Recognition of your previous academic and examination achievements and credits is an important factor in this respect. In most cases, the secretariat of your future faculty at your chosen university will be responsible for this. You have to send the full set of your study documents (credits, transcripts, certificates, etc.) there for these to be checked. Please make sure that you contact the International Office in advance to find out who is responsible for you.
For doctoral students and candidates (Finding an academic supervisor for your dissertation):
Before you apply for admission to a doctoral or PhD programme, you must find an academic supervisor for your dissertation. Only professors (university teachers) are allowed to supervise dissertations. When looking for a supervisor, you will find that scientific publications, lectures, or the contacts that your former university teachers may have can be very helpful. Another good option is to find out which German universities offer doctoral programmes in your subject area. For example, more and more universities are offering interesting doctoral programmes and Graduate Schools for doctoral candidates.
Recognition of previous academic and examination achievements/credits:
Once you have found a suitable university, it's best to contact the dean of the faculty that is (or will be) responsible for you. Add a synopsis of your doctoral project to your covering letter, plus a description of your previous experience in the research field and your curriculum vitae. Recognition of your previous academic and examination achievements and credits is decisive for your admission to the doctoral programme. Whether you are admitted to such a programme is decided by the relevant Doctoral Commission at your chosen university. You may possibly be admitted subject to the condition that must subsequently submit certain additional certificates or qualifications (for example, a German language proficiency certificate, certificates for subject-specific courses) parallel to doing your doctorate.
Detailed information:
The DAAD provides a whole range of information under the heading "Doctorate in Germany" Click here
for further information.