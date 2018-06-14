Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)  (Read 1218 times)

emezico

Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
« on: May 18, 2012, 09:12 AM »
Davido talks about his quick raise to success, parents' expectations, his numerous tattoos and the ladies... all on the maiden edition of The Juice with Toolz.

Watch video below:


<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/DwDEdEYKre4?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/DwDEdEYKre4?version=3&amp;amp;hl=en_US&amp;amp;rel=0</a>
Emmy Baba

Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
« Reply #1 on: May 19, 2012, 01:53 AM »
Davido, young money! :D
Mercy esther

Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
« Reply #2 on: Jun 11, 2012, 10:18 AM »
Fine boy davido.
emezico

Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
« Reply #3 on: Jun 11, 2012, 10:24 AM »
Quote from: Mercy esther on Jun 11, 2012, 10:18 AM
Fine boy davido.

Hmmmm...you can say that again. Young money, fresh boy. :D
Tade olaitan

Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
« Reply #4 on: Jun 14, 2012, 04:06 PM »
Davido is nt a musician.
Glory Skales Charity

Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
« Reply #5 on: Aug 23, 2012, 01:48 PM »
As far as i'm concerned,this boy bought his way into the industry.I do not like any of his songs in any way.He only has money.
Mercy esther

Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
« Reply #6 on: Aug 23, 2012, 01:54 PM »
this is a very nice platform to build on one's career.davido is gaining his grounds really fast in our industry.
Tina lawrence

Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
« Reply #7 on: Sep 07, 2012, 05:49 PM »
what else does he want to say that i do not know.i follow up his career big time.big ups davido
