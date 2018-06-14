Jun 14, 2018, 01:20 AM
Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
Topic: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
Davido talks about his quick raise to success, parents' expectations, his numerous tattoos and the ladies... all on the maiden edition of The Juice with Toolz.
Watch video below:
<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/DwDEdEYKre4?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/DwDEdEYKre4?version=3&amp;hl=en_US&amp;rel=0</a>
Emmy Baba
Commando
Posts: 1405
N
Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
Davido, young money!
Mercy esther
Guest
Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
Fine boy davido.
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
Quote from: Mercy esther on Jun 11, 2012, 10:18 AM
Fine boy davido.
Hmmmm...you can say that again. Young money, fresh boy.
Tade olaitan
Guest
Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
Davido is nt a musician.
Glory Skales Charity
Guest
Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
As far as i'm concerned,this boy bought his way into the industry.I do not like any of his songs in any way.He only has money.
Mercy esther
Guest
Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
this is a very nice platform to build on one's career.davido is gaining his grounds really fast in our industry.
Tina lawrence
Warrior
Posts: 3252
N
Re: Davido on The Juice interview (VIDEO)
what else does he want to say that i do not know.i follow up his career big time.big ups davido
