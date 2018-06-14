Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman’s church  (Read 1216 times)

sylvelity009

« on: May 23, 2012, 10:19 AM »
Nollywood actor, Enebeli Elebuwa had been bed ridden for sometime now, we are happy to see him walk in Sign Fireman‘s church, but come to think of it, does the Nigerian government owes celebrities any obligation or better still shouldn’t government always rise up to the task when celebrities require supports that they alone could not carry? watch the video below and tell us what you think.
sylvelity009

« Reply #1 on: May 23, 2012, 10:20 AM »
am so happy for Mr. Enebili Elebuwa....
sylvelity009

« Reply #2 on: May 23, 2012, 10:36 AM »
i will upload the video soon..
Jobbers

« Reply #3 on: May 23, 2012, 10:53 AM »
We are waiting for the video!
Segun fadare

« Reply #4 on: Jun 10, 2012, 06:15 PM »
Get well soon sir.
Nifemi donald

« Reply #5 on: Jun 29, 2012, 06:58 PM »
Good for him.
Samo gideon

« Reply #6 on: Jun 29, 2012, 07:03 PM »
that's good.
Mercy esther

« Reply #7 on: Aug 16, 2012, 01:43 PM »
That means he is religious.that is what every star need now.when they have fame, money, the only thing they need next is God.
Ajadi yusuf

« Reply #8 on: Aug 16, 2012, 01:48 PM »
that is a very good church to be in.he made the right decision.i am already a fan by what he is doing now.
