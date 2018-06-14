Jun 14, 2018, 01:22 AM
Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman’s church
sylvelity009
Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman's church
Nollywood actor, Enebeli Elebuwa had been bed ridden for sometime now, we are happy to see him walk in Sign Fireman‘s church, but come to think of it, does the Nigerian government owes celebrities any obligation or better still shouldn’t government always rise up to the task when celebrities require supports that they alone could not carry? watch the video below and tell us what you think.
Logged
Re: Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman's church
am so happy for Mr. Enebili Elebuwa....
Logged
Re: Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman's church
i will upload the video soon..
Logged
Re: Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman's church
We are waiting for the video!
Logged
Re: Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman's church
Get well soon sir.
Logged
Re: Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman's church
Good for him.
Logged
Re: Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman's church
that's good.
Logged
Re: Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman's church
That means he is religious.that is what every star need now.when they have fame, money, the only thing they need next is God.
Logged
Re: Actor Enebeli Elebuwa walks at Sign Fireman's church
that is a very good church to be in.he made the right decision.i am already a fan by what he is doing now.
Logged
