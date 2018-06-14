Documentation (Undergraduate)As soon as you have submitted your application you must send in your supporting documents along with the cover sheet. After that, the only documents that we will accept are ones that are issued after the application date and will be required for the assessment of your eligibility.Records of completed upper-secondary educationYour upper secondary education must be documented with certified copies of the diploma as well as a transcript of all subjects and grades.Unless your school leaving documents are in English, French, German or the Nordic languages you will also have to submit authorized translations. Only final and officially issued documents are valid.Proficiency in EnglishYou are also required to present proof of proficiency in English. For the courses and programmes given in English the requirement is usually set to the equivalence of English studies at secondary level in Sweden (English course B).If your secondary school qualifications in English are not considered to fulfill this requirement, you must submit the official results from an internationally recognized test such as TOEFL or IELTS.It is your responsibility to ensure that the official TOEFL score is forwarded directly from ETS to VHS - The Swedish National Admissions Office to Higher Education (institution code: Sweden 9520).Undergraduate LevelThe basic level or first cycle is equivalent to the former undergraduate level. In line with the Bologna process, a Europe-wide standardization drive, Swedish higher education institutions switched to a new degree structure last year.At this level there is a wide selection of single subject courses taught in English, whereas the number of study programmes is more limited. For both categories applies that students have to meet the general and specific requirements to be eligible.Therefore it is strongly recommended you read through the universities’ websites well before you make your application at Studera website.