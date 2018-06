McPherson University located in Ogun State has commenced the sales of Undergraduate Admission Forms for 2012/2013 academic session. Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for Admissions into 4-year and 5-year degree programsGeneral Admission RequirementsThe minimum entry requirements for admission into McPherson University are five (5) credit passes in WAEC (WASSCE/SSCE), NECO (SSCE) or NABTEB in English Language, Mathematics and other subjects relevant to the course of study obtained at not more than two sittings. Candidates are also to note that there are other requirements that may be specific to a College and/or a Program. Candidates awaiting GCE/NECO/SSCE, and also NABTEB results are also encouraged to apply, provided the results would be available not later than September 28, 2012.Candidates applying to McU are expected to have sat for the 2012 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtained the minimum National aggregate score. This is a statutory requirement for entry into Nigerian Universities. Candidates are required to indicate the programmes of their choice by completing a screening online application form on this website (see link below) or from Sales Centers on the addresses listed below.APPLICATION PROCEDURERead the following guidelines below;1. Fill the Online Application Form: McPherson University 2012/2013 Undergraduate Admission Application Form 2. Fill the application form correctly including a valid e-mail address and phone number which may be used to contact you personally. Print out the completed application form on the confirmation page.3. A non-refundable application fee of six thousand five hundred Naira (=N=6,500) payable to McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo through any of the following banks;o Sterling Bank Plc - Account No: 2162169788110o UBA Plc - Account No: 1016167691o Wema Bank Plc - Account No: 01221294524. Completed application forms should be returned to any of the sales centers listed below, with evidence of payment of the application fee (i.e. Bank Payment Teller)5. You can also proceed to any of the sales centers below to obtain a copy of the Application form on presentation of the bank-tellers received from the bank to which the (=N= 6,500) application fee was paid.6. Closing Date: Completed application forms must be returned to the collection centers not later than June 28, 2012. All candidates must submit their application forms with the following;i. Customers' copy of bank-teller received on payment of =N=6,500ii. Photocopies of relevant certificatesiii. Photocopy of 2012 JAMB UTME Registration/Result Slipiv. Birth Certificatev. Three (3) passport photographs with candidate's names written at the backvi. Two stamped self addressed envelopes7. Screening of Candidates: The date and venue of the Screening Exercise will be communicated at a later date. Note that all candidates, so invited, must show up for the Screening Exercise.LISTING OF SALES CENTERS AND ADDRESSESFoursquare Gospel ChurchNational Headquarters Church62/66 Akinwunmi Street, Yaba, Lagos State(08033205781)Foursquare Gospel Church11-13 Mustapha StreetIta-Eko, Abeokuta, Ogun State.(08033746213)Foursquare Gospel ChurchWarri District HeadquatersArimio Close, Off Ekurede Itsekiri RoadOlu's Palace, Otumara, Delta State(08033699905, 0807995939)Foursquare Gospel ChurchAbuja District HeadquartersPlot 1288, Garki 1, Cadastral ZoneA1, Behind Festival Road Primary School,Area 7, Garki, Abuja.(07039141646)Foursquare Gospel ChurchIbadan District Headquarters7-9 Koyejo Street, Off 7th Day Adventist RoadOkebola, Ibadan, Oyo State.(08063577398)Foursquare Gospel ChurchPort-Harcourt District HeadquartersPlot 30, Layout, Mile 1 Elechi Beach,Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.(084-238283, 08033070806)Foursquare Gospel ChurchAkure District Headquarters5, FUTA Road, Opp. Titilayo House,Akure, Ondo State.(08035532946)Foursquare Gospel ChurchLagos Island District Headquarters,57, Igbosere Road, Lagos State.(08090763665)Foursquare Gospel ChurchPlot 3, Boundary Avenue Housing Estate,Onitsha.(08310310788, 08023364118)For McPherson University Available Degree Programs and Admission Requirements: McPherson University Undergraduate Programmes