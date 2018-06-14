McPherson University located in Ogun State has commenced the sales of Undergraduate Admission Forms for 2012/2013 academic session. Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for Admissions into 4-year and 5-year degree programs
General Admission Requirements
The minimum entry requirements for admission into McPherson University are five (5) credit passes in WAEC (WASSCE/SSCE), NECO (SSCE) or NABTEB in English Language, Mathematics and other subjects relevant to the course of study obtained at not more than two sittings. Candidates are also to note that there are other requirements that may be specific to a College and/or a Program. Candidates awaiting GCE/NECO/SSCE, and also NABTEB results are also encouraged to apply, provided the results would be available not later than September 28, 2012.
Candidates applying to McU are expected to have sat for the 2012 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and obtained the minimum National aggregate score. This is a statutory requirement for entry into Nigerian Universities. Candidates are required to indicate the programmes of their choice by completing a screening online application form on this website (see link below) or from Sales Centers on the addresses listed below.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE
Read the following guidelines below;
1. Fill the Online Application Form: McPherson University 2012/2013 Undergraduate Admission Application Form
2. Fill the application form correctly including a valid e-mail address and phone number which may be used to contact you personally. Print out the completed application form on the confirmation page.
3. A non-refundable application fee of six thousand five hundred Naira (=N=6,500) payable to McPherson University, Seriki Sotayo through any of the following banks;
o Sterling Bank Plc - Account No: 2162169788110
o UBA Plc - Account No: 1016167691
o Wema Bank Plc - Account No: 0122129452
4. Completed application forms should be returned to any of the sales centers listed below, with evidence of payment of the application fee (i.e. Bank Payment Teller)
5. You can also proceed to any of the sales centers below to obtain a copy of the Application form on presentation of the bank-tellers received from the bank to which the (=N= 6,500) application fee was paid.
6. Closing Date: Completed application forms must be returned to the collection centers not later than June 28, 2012. All candidates must submit their application forms with the following;
i. Customers' copy of bank-teller received on payment of =N=6,500
ii. Photocopies of relevant certificates
iii. Photocopy of 2012 JAMB UTME Registration/Result Slip
iv. Birth Certificate
v. Three (3) passport photographs with candidate's names written at the back
vi. Two stamped self addressed envelopes
7. Screening of Candidates: The date and venue of the Screening Exercise will be communicated at a later date. Note that all candidates, so invited, must show up for the Screening Exercise.
LISTING OF SALES CENTERS AND ADDRESSES
Foursquare Gospel Church
National Headquarters Church
62/66 Akinwunmi Street, Yaba, Lagos State
(08033205781)
Foursquare Gospel Church
11-13 Mustapha Street
Ita-Eko, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
(08033746213)
Foursquare Gospel Church
Warri District Headquaters
Arimio Close, Off Ekurede Itsekiri Road
Olu's Palace, Otumara, Delta State
(08033699905, 0807995939)
Foursquare Gospel Church
Abuja District Headquarters
Plot 1288, Garki 1, Cadastral Zone
A1, Behind Festival Road Primary School,
Area 7, Garki, Abuja.
(07039141646)
Foursquare Gospel Church
Ibadan District Headquarters
7-9 Koyejo Street, Off 7th Day Adventist Road
Okebola, Ibadan, Oyo State.
(08063577398)
Foursquare Gospel Church
Port-Harcourt District Headquarters
Plot 30, Layout, Mile 1 Elechi Beach,
Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.
(084-238283, 08033070806)
Foursquare Gospel Church
Akure District Headquarters
5, FUTA Road, Opp. Titilayo House,
Akure, Ondo State.
(08035532946)
Foursquare Gospel Church
Lagos Island District Headquarters,
57, Igbosere Road, Lagos State.
(08090763665)
Foursquare Gospel Church
Plot 3, Boundary Avenue Housing Estate,
Onitsha.
(08310310788, 08023364118)
For McPherson University Available Degree Programs and Admission Requirements: McPherson University Undergraduate Programmes