Author Topic: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations

emezico

Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« on: Jun 01, 2012, 05:03 PM »
A very shy guy goes into a bar and sees a beautiful woman sitting at the other end.

After an hour of gathering up his courage, he finally goes over to her and asks, tentatively, "Um, would you mind if I chatted with you for a while?"

To which she responds by yelling, at the top of her lungs, "No, I won't sleep with you tonight!" By now, the entire bar is staring at them.

Naturally, the guy is hopelessly and completely embarrassed and he slinks back to his table.

After a few minutes, the woman walks over to him and apologizes.

She smiles at him and says, "I'm sorry if I embarrassed you.

You see, I'm a graduate student in psychology and I'm studying how people respond to embarrassing situations."

To which he responds, at the top of his lungs, "What do you mean, N150,000!" LOL...
Nifemi donald

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« Reply #1 on: Jul 04, 2012, 02:06 AM »
Do me i do you.
Nifemi donald

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« Reply #2 on: Jul 04, 2012, 02:12 AM »
I like those.
Motivational Tunrayo

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« Reply #3 on: Aug 03, 2012, 01:02 AM »
Emezico o good one.I laugh whole heartily to this.Don't try and hesitate to post more of this.Laughing crazily at home now.you are mouthed.
Aramide olawale

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« Reply #4 on: Aug 03, 2012, 01:11 AM »
i knw the girl acted up alright but why cant girlz be left alone by guyy??? guyz are nt trying o.leave al us o
MR JOKE

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« Reply #5 on: Aug 08, 2012, 06:54 PM »
It is good he said that.if not,the girl would have been feeling good with herself.if it is No you want to say,say No and stop embarrassing people.
Omolewa akinyemi benson

  • Guest
Re: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« Reply #6 on: Aug 14, 2012, 11:12 AM »
That serves the girl rite even if i'm a lady.you disgraced someone in front of a large number of people all in the name of study? It serves you right jo.
walax

Re: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« Reply #7 on: Aug 14, 2012, 11:37 AM »
That serves her right... The guy too wants to know her reaction to emberrasment
Becky02

Re: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« Reply #8 on: Sep 06, 2012, 08:57 PM »
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: Embarrassing Situations
« Reply #9 on: Sep 09, 2012, 06:07 PM »
Don't mind the shameless guy.I too know ooo
