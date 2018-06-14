Application to programmes conducted in English at Universities of Applied Sciences (UAS formerly polytechnics) takes place through a system of online joint application. Prospective students can apply to four different degree programmes at polytechnics/UAS using the same application form.Application period for programmes starting in autumn 2011 starts on 3 January and closes on 15 February 2011 at 4.15 pm Finnish time.All required attachments have to be at the admissions office of the applicant's first choice polytechnic /UAS by 25 February 2011 at 4.15 pm Finnish time. All attachments have to be posted or delivered to the admissions office, faxed or scanned copies are not accepted. Paper applications not submitted online must arrive at the admissions office of the applicant's first choice polytechnic/UAS by the end of application period at 4.15 pm Finnish time.In 2011, all those applicants who are applying with a qualification completed somewhere else than in Finland and are not citizens of an EU/EEA-country, must provide a proof of language skill. Accepted certificates are:• TOEFL score 550 pbt/79-80 ibt• IELTS academic score 6.0• Grade C in the Finnish Matriculation examination in advanced level English• Skills level 4 in English in the National Certificate of Language Proficiency.In addition upper secondary education or University degree in English completed in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States of America, Canada, Australia or New Zealand or a bachelor's or Master's degree conducted in English in a European Union or European Economic Area - Country is also accepted as a demonstration of sufficient English language skills. Education in English completed in any other country will not be accepted.Proof of language skill must arrive at the admissions office by 25 February 2011 4.15 pm at the latest.Please contact the admissions office of the polytechnic/UAS of your first choice in all matters relating to your application and to changes in your circumstances.Good luck with your application and studies!