Author Topic: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland  (Read 13760 times)

MyInfoStride

Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« on: Nov 29, 2010, 12:53 AM »
Application to programmes conducted in English at Universities of Applied Sciences (UAS formerly polytechnics) takes place through a system of online joint application. Prospective students can apply to four different degree programmes at polytechnics/UAS using the same application form.

Application period for programmes starting in autumn 2011 starts on 3 January and closes on 15 February 2011 at 4.15 pm Finnish time.

All required attachments have to be at the admissions office of the applicant's first choice polytechnic /UAS by 25 February 2011 at 4.15 pm Finnish time.  All attachments have to be posted or delivered to the admissions office, faxed or scanned copies are not accepted. Paper applications not submitted online must arrive at the admissions office of the applicant's first choice polytechnic/UAS by the end of application period at 4.15 pm Finnish time.

In 2011, all those applicants who are applying with a qualification completed somewhere else than in Finland and are not citizens of an EU/EEA-country, must provide a proof of language skill. Accepted certificates are:

•   TOEFL score 550 pbt/79-80 ibt
•   IELTS academic score 6.0
•   Grade C in the Finnish Matriculation examination in advanced level English
•   Skills level 4 in English in the National Certificate of Language Proficiency.

In addition upper secondary education or University degree in English completed in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States of America, Canada, Australia or New Zealand or a bachelor's or Master's degree conducted in English in a European Union or European Economic Area - Country is also accepted as a demonstration of sufficient English language skills. Education in English completed in any other country will not be accepted.

Proof of language skill must arrive at the admissions office by 25 February 2011 4.15 pm at the latest.

Please contact the admissions office of the polytechnic/UAS of your first choice in all matters relating to your application and to changes in your circumstances.

Good luck with your application and studies!
Jobbers

  • Guest
Re: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #1 on: Nov 29, 2010, 12:49 PM »
Thanks for this info. This will prepare those interested ahead of time. Please share more information here about the whole process.
Adex4LOVE

Re: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #2 on: Dec 06, 2010, 12:12 PM »
Information is life. If you're not informed, then you're deformed. Thanks for sharing...
Kaisabe

  • Guest
Re: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #3 on: Dec 18, 2010, 07:17 AM »
Quote from: adekunle on Dec 06, 2010, 12:12 PM
Information is life. If you're not informed, then you're deformed. Thanks for sharing...

U're right! Great work by The Infostrides. Keep it up!
SOFOLABO

Re: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #4 on: Dec 18, 2010, 07:40 AM »
 PLEASE I HUMBLY WISH TO KNOW IF A COUNTRY THAT HAS ENGLISH AS THE FIRST LANGUAGE CAN BE ALLOWED TO STUDY IN UNIVERSITY IN FINLAND WITHOUT HAVING TO WRITE TOEFL?
sparrow

Re: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #5 on: Dec 18, 2010, 09:04 AM »
Quote from: SOFOLABO on Dec 18, 2010, 07:40 AM
PLEASE I HUMBLY WISH TO KNOW IF A COUNTRY THAT HAS ENGLISH AS THE FIRST LANGUAGE CAN BE ALLOWED TO STUDY IN UNIVERSITY IN FINLAND WITHOUT HAVING TO WRITE TOEFL?

This is not possible. TOEFL is very compulsory. You must have it before you can be shortlisted for admission.
MyInfoStride

Re: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #6 on: Jan 01, 2011, 06:43 PM »
Quote from: SOFOLABO on Dec 18, 2010, 07:40 AM
PLEASE I HUMBLY WISH TO KNOW IF A COUNTRY THAT HAS ENGLISH AS THE FIRST LANGUAGE CAN BE ALLOWED TO STUDY IN UNIVERSITY IN FINLAND WITHOUT HAVING TO WRITE TOEFL?

As said by Sparrow, English Language test is compulsory. TOEFL or IELTS is acceptable. The application will open on 3rd January, 2011.
MyInfoStride

Re: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #7 on: Jan 02, 2011, 09:45 PM »
The official website for joint application for admission into Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences will be opened tommorrow. Check the link below for details:

===>>> Online Application to UAS/Polytechnics in Finland
Adex4LOVE

Re: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #8 on: Jan 08, 2011, 09:55 PM »
Quote from: InfoStrides on Jan 02, 2011, 09:45 PM
The official website for joint application for admission into Finnish Universities of Applied Sciences will be opened tommorrow. Check the link below for details:

===>>> Online Application to UAS/Polytechnics in Finland

The earlier the better for those interested, so that their documents can arrive in time.
tobbie123

  • Guest
Re: Free Education: 2011 Application to Study Degree Programmes in Finland
« Reply #9 on: Jan 10, 2011, 09:58 AM »
Good day,
Please i took my olevel in 2008 my certificate is not ready.and i would love to apply for this 2011 admission.
all i have with me is the slip for statement of result that was given me from neco(can i use this in lieu of the certificate)Or can i ask neco to do a confirmation of result from there end to the school that am applying to?
Please i need your advice on this as i need to know if this options will be acceptable.

Warm Regards,
