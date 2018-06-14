This is a love letter from a boy to a girl.
However, the girl's father does not like the boy and he wants them to stop their relationship.....and so...the boy wrote this letter to the girl.
He knows the girl's father will definitely read it.
1. The great love that i have for you
2. is gone, and i find my dislike for you
3. grows everyday. When i see you,
4. i do not even like your face;
5. the one thing that i want to do is to
6. look at other girls. I never wanted to
7. marry you. Our last conversation
8. was very boring and has not
9. made me look forward to seeing you again.
10. You think only of yourself.
11. If we were married, i know that i would find
12. life very difficult, and i would have no
13. pleasure in living with you. I have a heart
14. to give, but it is not something that
15. I want to give you. No one is more
16. foolish and selfish than you, and you are not
17. able to care for me and help me.
18. I sincerely want you to understand that
19. I speak the truth. You will do me a favour
20. if you think this is the end. Do not try
21. to answer this. Your letters are full of
22. things that do not interest me. You have no
23. true love for me. Goodbye! Believe me,
24. i do not care for you. Please do not think that
25. i still love you and i am still your boyfriend.
However, before handing over the letter to the girl, the boy told the girl to "READ BETWEEN THE LINES", meaning-only read 1.3.5.7.9.11.13.15.17.19.21.23.25 (Odd numbers).
So..try reading it again! It's so smart and sweet..........