This is a love letter from a boy to a girl.However, the girl's father does not like the boy and he wants them to stop their relationship.....and so...the boy wrote this letter to the girl.He knows the girl's father will definitely read it.1. The great love that i have for you2. is gone, and i find my dislike for you3. grows everyday. When i see you,4. i do not even like your face;5. the one thing that i want to do is to6. look at other girls. I never wanted to7. marry you. Our last conversation8. was very boring and has not9. made me look forward to seeing you again.10. You think only of yourself.11. If we were married, i know that i would find12. life very difficult, and i would have no13. pleasure in living with you. I have a heart14. to give, but it is not something that15. I want to give you. No one is more16. foolish and selfish than you, and you are not17. able to care for me and help me.18. I sincerely want you to understand that19. I speak the truth. You will do me a favour20. if you think this is the end. Do not try21. to answer this. Your letters are full of22. things that do not interest me. You have no23. true love for me. Goodbye! Believe me,24. i do not care for you. Please do not think that25. i still love you and i am still your boyfriend.However, before handing over the letter to the girl, the boy told the girl to "READ BETWEEN THE LINES", meaning-only read 1.3.5.7.9.11.13.15.17.19.21.23.25 (Odd numbers).So..try reading it again! It's so smart and sweet..........