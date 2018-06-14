Pages: [1]   Go Down

Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi 2012/2013 Post-UTME Screening Result

Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi 2012/2013 Post-UTME Screening Result
« on: Jul 06, 2012, 03:38 PM »
Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi (FUAM) has release her result of the Post-UTME screening test conducted for 2012/2013 academic session. If you have participated in the screening exercises, visit the university premises to check your result as the result was not yet made available online.
Re: Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi 2012/2013 Post-UTME Screening Result
« Reply #1 on: Jul 10, 2012, 11:05 PM »
Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi 2012/2013 Post-UTME Screening Results for first and second choice candidates have been updated as follow:

First Choice Candidates: FUAM POST UTME RESULT (16th June,2012)
Second Choice Candidates: FUAM POST UTME RESULT (23rd June, 2012)
