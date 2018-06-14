UNIVERSITY OF BENIN TEACHING HOSPITAL (UBTH) ADMISSION INTO FULL TIME NATIONAL DIPLOMA (ND) AND HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (HND) PROGRAMMES IN SCHOOL OF HEALTH INFORMATION MANAGEMENT FOR 2012/2013 ACADEMIC SESSIONThe above mentioned school in University of Benin Teaching Hospital Benin City is a Monotechnic that has been accredited by the regulatory body National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and endorsed by the Joint Admission Matriculation Board/Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (JAMB/UTME).Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Two-Year National Diploma (ND) and Two-Year Higher National Diploma (HND) of the school in University of Benin Teaching Hospital Benin City.ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:A. NATIONAL DIPLOMA PROGRAMME (ND)i Prospective candidates must obtain a minimum of five (5) credit passes at not more than two sittings at WAEC, SSCE, GCE or NECO in the following subjects:English LanguageMathematicsBiology or Health ScienceChemistryAnd any other subject from: Geography, Government, Economics and Physics.ii. Candidates who wrote the last JAMB/UTME but could not meet up with the cut-off points of the University are eligible to apply.B. HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA PROGRAMME (HND)i. Candidates must possess the National Diploma Certificates in Health Information Management issued by the Health Records Officers Registration Board of Nigeria in addition to meeting the requirements for the normal admission as stipulated in A i above.ii. Technicians Certificates in Health Information Management from Schools or Colleges of Health Technology may be considered in ND II only if such schools have been accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to run the National Diploma Programme. Such candidates must meet the requirements stipulated in A i above.iii. Candidates must possess Certificates or letters of One-Year Industrial Training (I.T) from a reputable establishment.Note:Pass in National Diploma Programme will not be considered for admission into HND Programme.METHOD OF APPLICATION:i. Application forms are obtainable from the office of the Provost of the School of Health Information Management, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City.ii. Candidates are to pay a non-refundable fee of Five Thousand, Five Hundred Naira (N5, 500.00) only; payable into the Schools Account with First Bank Plc (Ugbowo Branch), Benin City.ACCOUNT NUMBER: 2001563061ACCOUNT NAME : SHIM, UBTHCLOSING DATE:Completed forms should be returned to the Provost Office on or before Wednesday 15th August, 2012.POST UTME/SCREENING:Date: Saturday 8th September, 2012.Venue: The School Premises in UBTHTime: 10 am prompt