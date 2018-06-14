Pages: [1]   Go Down

University of Ibadan - UI 2012/2013 Admission List
University of Ibadan (UI) has just released her 2012/2013 JAMB UTME Admission List. If you have chosen the university during the 2012 Joint Admission and Matriculation (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and participated in the university post-UTME exercise, then check your admission status now.

UI 2012 Admission List of Shortlisted Candidates
Re: University of Ibadan - UI 2012/2013 Admission List
University of Ibadan (UI) 2012/2013 acceptance of offer of provisional admission has been announced for the approved 1st batch list if successful candidates.

Following the approval of the 1st batch list of successful candidates by JAMB at the university technical meeting of 16 – 18 July 2012, the candidates whose names appear in the lists below have been offered PROVISIONAL ADMISSION in their 1st or 2nd Choice Most Preferred Course, as indicated below.

Candidates are expected to pay N10,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE into the ‘U.I. Admission Processing Fee Account’ (Acct. No - 2018156959) at any First Bank of Nigeria Plc branch nationwide, as an indication of acceptance of the offer of provisional admission into the department / course indicated against their names.

Candidates are advised to accept the offer of provisional admission latest by Monday 6 August 2012, after which the offer may be deemed as lapsed.

Note: Candidates are strongly advised not to transact any business with any other person/persons, corporate or any other site other than the University of Ibadan Website.

- FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE & FORESTRY | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
- FACULTY OF ARTS | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
- COLLEGE OF MEDICINE | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
- FACULTY OF EDUCATION | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
- FACULTY OF LAW | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
- FACULTY OF PHARMACY | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
- FACULTY OF SCIENCE | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
- FACULTY OF THE SOCIAL SCIENCES | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
- FACULTY OF TECHNOLOGY | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
- FACULTY OF VETERINARY MEDICINE | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
