University of Ibadan (UI) 2012/2013 acceptance of offer of provisional admission has been announced for the approved 1st batch list if successful candidates.Following the approval of the 1st batch list of successful candidates by JAMB at the university technical meeting of 16 – 18 July 2012, the candidates whose names appear in the lists below have been offered PROVISIONAL ADMISSION in their 1st or 2nd Choice Most Preferred Course, as indicated below.Candidates are expected to pay N10,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE into the ‘U.I. Admission Processing Fee Account’ (Acct. No - 2018156959) at any First Bank of Nigeria Plc branch nationwide, as an indication of acceptance of the offer of provisional admission into the department / course indicated against their names.Candidates are advised to accept the offer of provisional admission latest by Monday 6 August 2012, after which the offer may be deemed as lapsed.Note: Candidates are strongly advised not to transact any business with any other person/persons, corporate or any other site other than the University of Ibadan Website.