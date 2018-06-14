Jun 14, 2018, 01:41 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
University of Ibadan - UI 2012/2013 Admission List
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: University of Ibadan - UI 2012/2013 Admission List (Read 2401 times)
MyInfoStride
Administrator
Posts: 5555
N
View Inventory
Send Money To MyInfoStride
N
University of Ibadan - UI 2012/2013 Admission List
«
on:
Jul 10, 2012, 11:36 PM »
University of Ibadan (UI) has just released her 2012/2013 JAMB UTME Admission List. If you have chosen the university during the 2012 Joint Admission and Matriculation (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and participated in the university post-UTME exercise, then check your admission status now.
UI 2012 Admission List of Shortlisted Candidates
Logged
Jobbers
Guest
Re: University of Ibadan - UI 2012/2013 Admission List
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 29, 2012, 11:22 PM »
University of Ibadan (UI) 2012/2013 acceptance of offer of provisional admission has been announced for the approved 1st batch list if successful candidates.
Following the approval of the 1st batch list of successful candidates by JAMB at the university technical meeting of 16 – 18 July 2012, the candidates whose names appear in the lists below have been offered PROVISIONAL ADMISSION in their 1st or 2nd Choice Most Preferred Course, as indicated below.
Candidates are expected to pay N10,000.00 ACCEPTANCE FEE into the ‘U.I. Admission Processing Fee Account’ (Acct. No - 2018156959) at any First Bank of Nigeria Plc branch nationwide, as an indication of acceptance of the offer of provisional admission into the department / course indicated against their names.
Candidates are advised to accept the offer of provisional admission latest by Monday 6 August 2012, after which the offer may be deemed as lapsed.
Note: Candidates are strongly advised not to transact any business with any other person/persons, corporate or any other site other than the University of Ibadan Website.
-
FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE & FORESTRY | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
-
FACULTY OF ARTS | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
-
COLLEGE OF MEDICINE | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
-
FACULTY OF EDUCATION | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
-
FACULTY OF LAW | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
-
FACULTY OF PHARMACY | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
-
FACULTY OF SCIENCE | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
-
FACULTY OF THE SOCIAL SCIENCES | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
-
FACULTY OF TECHNOLOGY | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
-
FACULTY OF VETERINARY MEDICINE | UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
EDUCATION
»
Admission and Study Abroad
»
Nigerian Admission & Campus Updates
»
University of Ibadan - UI 2012/2013 Admission List
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2