In a psychiatric school; 2 students were playing and suddenly one jumped into the pool. the second jumped after him to save is life. A teacher who was watching the scene came to give the second guy a news...teacher: i have a good and a bad news 4 ustudent: whats the good news?Teacher: u have been promoted for saving d life of ur colleagueStudent: what's d bad news?Teacher: your friend was found dead in the toiletStudent: I hung him there so that he can get dry.