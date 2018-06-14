Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: University of Uyo / Ila-Orangun Post-UTME 2012 Screening Exercise Postponed  (Read 797 times)

MyInfoStride

University of Uyo / Ila-Orangun Post-UTME 2012 Screening Exercise Postponed
« on: Jul 21, 2012, 06:18 AM »
The University of Uyo (UNIUYO) 2012/2013 Post-UTME Screening Exercise in Ila-Oragun has been postponed from Saturday 21st July 2012 to Tuesday 31st July, 2012.


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 