Jun 14, 2018, 01:46 AM
Topic: University of Uyo / Ila-Orangun Post-UTME 2012 Screening Exercise Postponed
MyInfoStride
University of Uyo / Ila-Orangun Post-UTME 2012 Screening Exercise Postponed
Jul 21, 2012, 06:18 AM »
The University of Uyo (UNIUYO) 2012/2013 Post-UTME Screening Exercise in Ila-Oragun has been postponed from Saturday 21st July 2012 to Tuesday 31st July, 2012.
