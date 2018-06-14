Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: the trouble of visiting rich people  (Read 2521 times)

Amynwan

Funny Joke: the trouble of visiting rich people
« on: Jul 21, 2012, 04:19 PM »
Wahala when you visit rich friends. Once, while visiting a very rich friend, the maid approached me and,


Question: What would you like to have, fruit juice, soda, tea, chocolate, cappuccino, frapuccino or coffee?
Answer: Tea please.
Question : Ceylon tea, Indian tea, herbal tea, bush tea, honey bush tea, iced tea or green tea?
Answer: Ceylon tea please.
Question : How would you like it, black or white?
Answer: White.
Question : Milk or fresh cream?
Answer: With milk.
Question : Goat's milk or cow's milk?
Answer; With cow's milk please.
Question : Freezeland cow or Afrikaner cow?
Answer: Umm, think I'll just take it black.
Question : Would you like it with sweetener, sugar or honey?
Answer: With sugar.
Question : Beet sugar or cane sugar?
Answer: Cane sugar.
Question : White, brown or yellow sugar?
Answer: Oya, forget about the tea, just give me a glass of water instead.
Question :Mineral water, tap water or distilled water?
Answer: Mineral water.
Question : Flavored or non-flavored?
Answer( lapsing into Naija speak!): Abeg, I think I'll just die of thirst. Which kind wahala be dis.
Aramide olawale

Re: Funny Joke: the trouble of visiting rich people
« Reply #1 on: Jul 25, 2012, 03:18 PM »
Then stay in your house.
Glory Skales Charity

Re: Funny Joke: the trouble of visiting rich people
« Reply #2 on: Jul 27, 2012, 04:05 PM »
They are always showing themeselves.
Florence Amara

Re: Funny Joke: the trouble of visiting rich people
« Reply #3 on: Jul 27, 2012, 10:31 PM »
Question garlore
Aramide olawale

Re: Funny Joke: the trouble of visiting rich people
« Reply #4 on: Jul 27, 2012, 11:45 PM »
they have to flaunt their money.
pugo

Re: Funny Joke: the trouble of visiting rich people
« Reply #5 on: Nov 19, 2012, 02:07 PM »
Na him be the thing, poor na no get ordinary water offer you wen u ask for it. Such is life
Nifemi Donald

Re: Funny Joke: the trouble of visiting rich people
« Reply #6 on: Jan 18, 2014, 07:23 PM »
All these are just unecessary evena  blind man can see that.
Lol
