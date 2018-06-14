Wahala when you visit rich friends. Once, while visiting a very rich friend, the maid approached me and,Question: What would you like to have, fruit juice, soda, tea, chocolate, cappuccino, frapuccino or coffee?Answer: Tea please.Question : Ceylon tea, Indian tea, herbal tea, bush tea, honey bush tea, iced tea or green tea?Answer: Ceylon tea please.Question : How would you like it, black or white?Answer: White.Question : Milk or fresh cream?Answer: With milk.Question : Goat's milk or cow's milk?Answer; With cow's milk please.Question : Freezeland cow or Afrikaner cow?Answer: Umm, think I'll just take it black.Question : Would you like it with sweetener, sugar or honey?Answer: With sugar.Question : Beet sugar or cane sugar?Answer: Cane sugar.Question : White, brown or yellow sugar?Answer: Oya, forget about the tea, just give me a glass of water instead.Question :Mineral water, tap water or distilled water?Answer: Mineral water.Question : Flavored or non-flavored?Answer( lapsing into Naija speak!): Abeg, I think I'll just die of thirst. Which kind wahala be dis.