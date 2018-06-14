A local United Way office realized that the organization had never received a donation from the town's most successful lawyer. The person in charge of contributions called him to persuade him to contribute. Our research shows that out of a yearly income of at least $500,000, you give not a penny to charity. Wouldn't you like to give back to the community in some way? The lawyer mulled this over for a moment and replied, "First, did your research also show that my mother is dying after a long illness, and has medical bills that are several times her annual income? Embarrassed, the United Way re mumbled, Um ... no. The lawyer interrupts, or that my brother, a disabled veteran, is blind and confined to a wheelchair? The stricken United Way rep began to stammer out an apology, but was interrupted again. or that my sister's husband died in a traffic accident, the lawyer's voice rising in indignation, leaving her penniless with three children?!The humiliated United Way rep, completely beaten, said simply, I had no idea...On a roll, the lawyer cut him off once again, So if I don't give any money to them, why should I give any to you?