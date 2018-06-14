Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: 0 to 200 in 6 seconds  (Read 352 times)

Becky02

Funny Joke: 0 to 200 in 6 seconds
« on: Jul 26, 2012, 09:15 AM »
Bob was in trouble. He forgot his wedding anniversary. His wife was
really pissed. She told him, Tomorrow morning, I expect to find ga gift in the
driveway that goes from 0 to 200 in 6 seconds AND IT BETTER BE THERE !!
The next morning he got up early and left for work. When his wife woke
up, she looked out the window and sure enough there was a box gift-wrapped in the middle of the driveway. Confused, the wife put on her robe and ran out to the driveway, brought the box back in the house. She opened it and found a brand new bathroom scale. Bob has been missing since Friday.

Logged

Tina lawrence

Re: Funny Joke: 0 to 200 in 6 seconds
« Reply #1 on: Sep 17, 2012, 01:00 AM »
Missing? The wife must've sent kidnappers to kidnap him.so sorry for him
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: 0 to 200 in 6 seconds
« Reply #2 on: Dec 31, 2013, 01:24 AM »
Let us just wait and see if he'll be found or not. He has to be found because he has to correct things on ground now.
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: 0 to 200 in 6 seconds
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:55 AM »
He is lucky he is just missing and not killed. This is matter of life and death.
Haha
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 