Bob was in trouble. He forgot his wedding anniversary. His wife wasreally pissed. She told him, Tomorrow morning, I expect to find ga gift in thedriveway that goes from 0 to 200 in 6 seconds AND IT BETTER BE THERE !!The next morning he got up early and left for work. When his wife wokeup, she looked out the window and sure enough there was a box gift-wrapped in the middle of the driveway. Confused, the wife put on her robe and ran out to the driveway, brought the box back in the house. She opened it and found a brand new bathroom scale. Bob has been missing since Friday.